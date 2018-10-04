Wawa Announces the Opening of Three Miami-Dade and Two Additional Broward Stores

No longer do obsessive Wawa fanatics have to travel to Broward to get a sub fix.

The Pennsylvania-based chain has announced it'll open three Miami-Dade locations.

The company is being tightlipped about opening dates until a big October 11 event in which local superfans (already chosen through social media) can indulge in snacks, nab Wawa swag, and meet its president and CEO, Chris Gheysens.