Wawa Announces the Opening of Three Miami-Dade and Two Additional Broward Stores
Courtesy of Wawa

Wawa Announces the Opening of Three Miami-Dade and Two Additional Broward Stores

Laine Doss | October 4, 2018 | 1:53pm
AA

No longer do obsessive Wawa fanatics have to travel to Broward to get a sub fix.

The Pennsylvania-based chain has announced it'll open three Miami-Dade locations.

The company is being tightlipped about opening dates until a big October 11 event in which local superfans (already chosen through social media) can indulge in snacks, nab Wawa swag, and meet its president and CEO, Chris Gheysens.

What is known are the locations of the stores:

  • 6971 SW 24th St., Miami
  • 11101 SW 184th St., Miami
  • SW 137th Avenue and SW 120th Street, Miami

It appears construction is underway for the first two. The third, on the corner of SW 137 Avenue and SW 120th Street, has a way to go because Wawa has yet to break ground on that project.

The company is also opening two additional Broward locations. According to its website, Wawa #5249, located at 2500 SW 64th Ave. in Davie, and Wawa #5309, at 1600 S. Hiatus Rd. in Pembroke Pines, will open sometime this fall.

Other tidbits include the announcement of the first Wawa bus tour, as well as partnerships between the Wawa Foundation and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Feeding South Florida, and Communities in Schools Miami.

In July 2012, Wawa opened its first store in Florida, and only four years later, in 2016, the company celebrated its historic 100th location opening in the state. In July 2017, South Florida welcomed the gas-station/convenience-store chain when #5193 debuted in Davie. Several other Broward locations have since opened.

Wawa plans to continue its South Florida expansion with 50 new stores to open in the next five years.

Wawa. 6350 Stirling Rd., Davie; 954-526-2290; wawa.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

