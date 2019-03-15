 


Shuji Hiyakawa
Shuji Hiyakawa
Courtesy of Food for Thought Miami

Wynwood Japanese Restaurant Hiyakawa Coming from Wabi Sabi Chef

Zachary Fagenson | March 15, 2019 | 9:00am
Later this year chef Shuji Hiyakawa, of Wabi Sabi by Shuji, and Alvaro Perez Miranda, who launched the Vagabond Restaurant & Bar with Alex Chang, will open a 36-seat Japanese restaurant on the ground floor of the Cynergi building in Wynwood.

"The focus will be seasonality, simplicity, and kikubari," Hiyakawa says referring to the Japanese art of caring for others.

Such was the focus at Hiyakawa's Wabi Sabi on NE 79th Street, which will soon reopen following the chef's hiatus to Japan to care for his ailing father. Another Wabi Sabi will also open at Lincoln Road's forthcoming Time Out Market. It's Hiyakawa's eponymous restaurant that seems to be the most ambitious.

He trained under Masaharu Morimoto, of Iron Chef fame, and first got on diners' radars during his tenure as executive sushi chef at Kuro at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood. Hiyakawa has also been a favored chef for events hosted by the Consulate General of Japan in Miami. While he had long nurtured plans to open Wabi Sabi, a word in Japanese aesthetics that means finding beauty in what is imperfect, impermanent, and incomplete, construction delays forced him to double up and help open Dashi at the River Yacht Club. When that clubby spot closed, citing hurricane damage, Hiyakawa turned his attention to finishing Wabi Sabi, which in its short time built a solid reputation for sushi.

With Hiyakawa, the chef will focus on a broader range of Japanese cuisine focused on seasonal ingredients and dishes as well as agemono (deep-fried dishes), yakimono (grilled or pan-fried), shirumono (soups), zensai (appetizers), and sushi along with sake, beer, and wine. Hiyakawa will also offer a $100-per-person omakase menu with chef selections from each menu category to create an ever-changing progression.

"For the first five months we want to focus on quality over quantity, we won't do more than three dozen customers per night," Hiyakawa says.

Part of the space will also be dedicated to yet another Wabi Sabi, only this one will serve a mere 100 bowls per day during the lunch hours and once they're out they're out. The good news is the space will only be open five a days a week and Hiyakawa will use it create a Japanese dining club that will offer any of the chef's off-menu obsessions like ramen, yakitori, or the delicate steamed dishes called nabemono.

"It's about the creation, for us it's being able to have fun and excitement and trying to always give something new to our clientele," Hiyakawa says. "I don't only want to be cooking one thing in one space." 

Hiyakawa. 2700 N. Miami Ave., Miami.

 
Zachary Fagenson became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He also works as a correspondent for Reuters.

