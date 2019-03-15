Wynwood Japanese Restaurant Hiyakawa Coming from Wabi Sabi Chef

Later this year chef Shuji Hiyakawa, of Wabi Sabi by Shuji, and Alvaro Perez Miranda, who launched the Vagabond Restaurant & Bar with Alex Chang, will open a 36-seat Japanese restaurant on the ground floor of the Cynergi building in Wynwood.

"The focus will be seasonality, simplicity, and kikubari ," Hiyakawa says referring to the Japanese art of caring for others.

Such was the focus at Hiyakawa's Wabi Sabi on NE 79th Street, which will soon reopen following the chef's hiatus to Japan to care for his ailing father. Another Wabi Sabi will also open at Lincoln Road's forthcoming Time Out Market. It's Hiyakawa's eponymous restaurant that seems to be the most ambitious.