Vivo! Dolphin Mall Will Open a Bull Riding-Themed Bar and More

Dolphin Mall is about to be one of the most hopping spots in town when Vivo! opens this summer.
Live! Hospitality & Entertainment – a division of the Cordish Companies known for its venues that combine entertainment, nightlife, and dining – is opening its first complex in Florida this summer. Currently, Live! Hospitality operates spots in Kansas City, Baltimore, and Louisville.
Vivo! Dolphin Mall is a massive 62,000-square-foot food and entertainment complex that will anchor the southwest portion of Dolphin Mall near existing entrances two and three.
“The Live! brand has a saying that encompasses all of its efforts, and that is ‘energy loves company,’” Judy Moore, senior vice president at Live! Hospitality, tells New Times. “We’re bringing a mix of so many things and something that Miami, and especially Doral, has never seen before.”
The most impressive and interactive spot at Vivo! is the PBR Cowboy Bar – in partnership with Professional Bull Riders – offering two expansive bars, live country acts, and a mechanical bull. This marks the 13th PBR Cowboy Bar location nationwide.
Another major anchor will be Sports & Social, whose sports bar will include a 50-foot LED screen showing the hottest local and international sporting events. According to Moore, there will be fight songs, light and smoke features during big moments (e.g., a Dolphins touchdown or Heat major slam), live fan cams, and more to create a true stadium-like atmosphere. James Beard Award nominee John Suley curated the Sports & Social menu, which includes kataifi-wrapped shrimp, truffle mushroom flatbread, and cacio e pepe arancini.
A backyard space at the complex will include bites from Sergio’s Cuban American Kitchen, which currently has 14 operations throughout South Florida. As part of the backyard area, there will be rotating food trucks and the Crush Bar, serving up “crush” classics – a Maryland-born drink often containing orange juice (or another juice), vodka, triple sec, and crushed ice.
Finally, a plaza space will host the Blue Moon Garden Bar and a stage and lawn area where national acts will perform. While a firm opening date is yet to be confirmed, Moore is anticipating a summer start.
“We’ve been under construction, and we’re so close to completion,” says Moore. “If you go to Dolphin Mall now, you can see the façade is changing, and there will be some exciting installations in the coming weeks, all leading up to opening this summer. We will have some other additions to announce within the next six months, too.”
Vivo! Dolphin Mall. 11401 NW 12th Street, Miami; vivodolphinmall.com. Opening summer 2023.