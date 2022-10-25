Veza Sur Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Miami Dolphins Perfect Season with "La Perfecta" Brew

They say records are meant to be broken, but nowhere in the adage is there a mention of when the record should be broken.
With that in mind, rarely does a team celebrate 50 years of reigning supreme, but the Miami Dolphins' 1972 squad still stands alone in the achievement of an entire season of undefeated perfection.
Obviously, that golden anniversary is a cause for celebration. And obviously, we're drinking to celebrate.
To help Miami celebrate, Veza Sur has released an exclusive new beer, "La Perfecta," to pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Super Bowl perfect season when the Miami Dolphins achieved the only undefeated season in NFL history, finishing 17-0.
In honor of legendary coach Don Shula's career-win total, Veza Sur released an extremely limited line of just 347 bottles ahead of last weekend's Dolphins game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where members of the 1972 team were honored and celebrated during pregame and halftime ceremonies. "La Perfecta" can be purchased exclusively at Veza Sur’s Wynwood pub for $30, while supplies last.
Clocking in at 10.1% ABV and 21 IBUs in 22-ounce bottles, "La Perfecta" is an American Golden Ale with a rich gold color and a slightly sweet, malty flavor finished with champagne yeast. Veza Sur says with the celebratory occasion in mind, the brew is meant to slap with notes of wine in both aroma and flavor, giving it a nice, easy-drinking profile, perfect for toasting the greatest team in the history of the NFL.
If the liquid inside the bottle wasn't intriguing enough, the bottle art itself may be worth the price of admission alone.
"La Perfecta" comes encased within a floral-designed, wax-tipped bottle with the names of the entire perfect season roster splashed across its backdrop. Front and center is an image of the 1972 Super Bowl championship ring. According to Veza Sur, the brewery worked in collaboration with local designer Miami Supply Co. to create the bottle's artwork.
So, thanks to Veza Sur, regardless of whether the 2022 Dolphins win or lose, we're drinking to the Dolphins.
Cheers, to 50 years of standing alone in the NFL record books!
Veza Sur. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; vezasur.com. Due to the incredibly low volume of release, Veza Sur says bottles will be limited to two per person, while supplies last.