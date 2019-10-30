Delicious Raw Brings Vegan Dining to Aventura

One bite of the Pure Panino — stuffed with a mélange of roasted vegetables, vegan pesto, and creamy smoked mayo — is enough to turn someone into a vegan believer. The same can be said of Delicious Raw's vegan pad thai, which offers a mix of veggies, crunchy peanuts, and chewy black bean noodles topped with a savory, spicy sauce.

Menu items like those are what Delicious Raw hopes will make its newest location, in Aventura's recently opened mixed-use development ParkSquare, a success. The Miami Beach-based concept, which has expanded to Davie, Naples, and Estero, serves a suite of hot and cold vegan eats in a 2,000-square-foot restaurant in the residential and retail complex.

“Similar to our Sunset Harbour location in Miami Beach, we believe that expanding to the Aventura area is a great addition to the already health-conscious, diverse, and lively community,” Delicious Raw cofounder Flemming Madsen says. “Accessible healthy food is something we strive to create.”

As with Delicious Raw's other locations, the Aventura outpost serves the mini-chain's well-known fresh, unprocessed, made-to-order meals, bowls, juices, smoothies, and wellness shots.

“The quality and freshness of our ingredients is a key component to making sure our clientele will not only enjoy our food, but benefit from it health-wise as well,” Madsen says.

EXPAND The Pure Panino is stuffed with a mélange of roasted vegetables, vegan pesto, and creamy smoked mayo Courtesy of Delicious Raw

Menu highlights include the vegan Nobl Burger, topped with truffle-infused garlic Dijon mustard; the Righteous Waffle, made with house-made vanilla almond milk, cinnamon, and spices and topped with blueberry lemon compote, mint strawberry preserves, or vegan pure maple butter; the Buddha Bowl, with sweet potato pasta; and lentil meatballs blended with portobello mushrooms and Parmesan. Prices range from $7.50 to $13.

“Our continual success in the Miami Beach location has inspired us to actively consider additional spaces in the South Florida market," Madsen says. "The addition of the Aventura space is the perfect place to start.”

Delicious Raw joins a handful of other restaurants to open at Aventura ParkSquare, including the street-food concept Bartaco and the Argentine market and fast-casual spot Graziano's.

Delicious Raw at Aventura ParkSquare. 2980 NE 207th St., Suite 110, Aventura; delraw.com.