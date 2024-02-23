Corporate Life to Social Media Star: Vegan Chef Priyanka Naik Spills All Ahead of FoodieCon

"[FoodieCon] is one-of-a-kind in that it's able to bring together all of the best talent in the culinary space under one roof — obviously it's not a roof, but on one beach!" laughs vegan chef, content creator, and television host Priyanka Naik.