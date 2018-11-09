 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
The Vista burgerEXPAND
The Vista burger
Courtesy of Vista

Upper Buena Vista's Main Restaurant, Vista, Is Open for Sunday Brunch

Clarissa Buch | November 9, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

North of Wynwood and the Design District, you can order a sparkling cocktail and dig into a bacon cheeseburger at Vista's Sunday brunch.

The massive, two-story Italian-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar is located in the recently developed Upper Buena Vista — a charming acre of land home to a crop of new restaurants including a 500-square-foot French café and a Colombian street-food joint. On Sundays, Vista swaps its all-day menu for a lineup of pastries, toasts, salads, and breakfast plates.

Related Stories

Highlights include the Vista burger, stuffed with portobello, sun-dried tomato spread, and mozzarella ($17); the eggs Benedict, topped with spinach, salmon or bacon, and smoked citrus hollandaise ($11); the Vista omelette, filled with bacon, tomatoes, avocado, and poblano peppers ($11); and challah coconut French toast with coco-maple syrup ($10).

There are also quite a few seafood items available during brunch, from the fisherman crudo with citrus, avocado, and cucumbers ($15), to East and West Coast oysters ($3 each) and fish and chips ($15).

Vista's avocado toastEXPAND
Vista's avocado toast
Courtesy of Vista

Otherwise, opt for the avocado toast smeared with smashed and sliced avocado ($13) and an optional poached egg ($2 extra); buttermilk pancakes topped with berries or banana ($9); or Vista's signature crunchy ciabatta doused in raclette, a Swiss melted cheese ($9).

Pair a main plate with some pastries, including traditional, Nutella, or almond croissants, pistachio muffins, dulce de leche bombolones, and mini fruit tarts.

Created by Roberto Bearzi and Fiorella Blanco — the husband-and-wife duo behind downtown Miami's Fratelli Milano — Vista, which means “view” in Spanish and Italian, reflects the owners' goal to introduce Miami to a new kind of Italian cuisine with Latin flavor.

Vista. 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-405-7547; vistamiamirestaurant.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: