Upper Buena Vista's Main Restaurant, Vista, Is Open for Sunday Brunch

North of Wynwood and the Design District, you can order a sparkling cocktail and dig into a bacon cheeseburger at Vista's Sunday brunch.
The massive, two-story Italian-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar is located in the recently developed Upper Buena Vista — a charming acre of land home to a crop of new restaurants including a 500-square-foot French café and a Colombian street-food joint. On Sundays, Vista swaps its all-day menu for a lineup of pastries, toasts, salads, and breakfast plates.
Highlights include the Vista burger, stuffed with portobello, sun-dried tomato spread, and mozzarella ($17); the eggs Benedict, topped with spinach, salmon or bacon, and smoked citrus hollandaise ($11); the Vista omelette, filled with bacon, tomatoes, avocado, and poblano peppers ($11); and challah coconut French toast with coco-maple syrup ($10).
There are also quite a few seafood items available during brunch, from the fisherman
Otherwise, opt for the avocado toast smeared with smashed and sliced avocado ($13) and an optional poached egg ($2 extra); buttermilk pancakes topped with berries or banana ($9); or Vista's signature crunchy ciabatta doused in raclette, a Swiss melted cheese ($9).
Pair
Created by Roberto Bearzi and Fiorella Blanco — the husband-and-wife duo behind downtown Miami's Fratelli Milano — Vista, which means “view” in Spanish and Italian, reflects the owners' goal to introduce Miami to a new kind of Italian cuisine with Latin flavor.
Vista. 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-405-7547; vistamiamirestaurant.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
