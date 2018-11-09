Upper Buena Vista's Main Restaurant, Vista, Is Open for Sunday Brunch

North of Wynwood and the Design District, you can order a sparkling cocktail and dig into a bacon cheeseburger at Vista's Sunday brunch.

The massive, two-story Italian-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar is located in the recently developed Upper Buena Vista — a charming acre of land home to a crop of new restaurants including a 500-square-foot French café and a Colombian street-food joint. On Sundays, Vista swaps its all-day menu for a lineup of pastries, toasts, salads, and breakfast plates.