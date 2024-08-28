Miami Barbecue Joints Named Two of the Best in the U.S.

A new barbecue spot in Hialeah and a new restaurant up in West Palm Beach have just been ranked among the South's Best New Barbecue Joints of 2024 by Southern Living.
The restaurants, which ranked no. 15 and no. 19 out of 22 spots, are so good for Southern barbecue that there is essentially no longer a need to head out of state for a delicious and authentic Southern barbecue experience — just drive to Hialeah or West Palm Beach. According to the publication, both restaurants excel in the culinary tradition of slow-cooking meats with plenty of smoke and bold seasonings.
Below, check out the two South Florida gems that made the coveted list.
Tropical Smokehouse (No. 15 in the U.S.)3815 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach
eattropical.comHelmed by James Beard Foundation semifinalist Chef Rick Mace, this barbecue joint is ranked 15th in America. Mace, who is the former executive chef of Café Boulud in Palm Beach, left fine dining to pursue his passion for exploring Florida barbecue, which earned him the James Beard Foundation semifinalist nomination in 2023 and the 43rd spot in Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints 2023. Tropical Smokehouse was commended for taking staple dishes and adding a Caribbean spin, with highlights including the pulled pork with tangy mojo sauce, empanadas with brisket and cheese, and barbecue-smoked fresh fish.
La Veridica BBQ (No. 19 in the U.S.)610 W. 29th St., Hialeah
laveridica.us Helmed by business partners Mario Barone and Gianina Roman, La Veridica earned the 19th spot on the list for its Peruvian twist on barbecue. Restaurant highlights include novelties like brisket-stuffed tequeños and pulled pork sandwiches like the “Fire Ball,” but residents know this spot for its Texas-style brisket cooked for 12 hours in a smoker, smoky Argentine sausage, and ribs. To share with the family, opt for one of the three full meals: The largest one is the "Pal Musico" featuring four empanadas, four tequeños, a whole chicken, a sausage, half a pound of brisket, a full rack of ribs, and half a pulled pork for $90.