 Two South Florida BBQ Spots Among Best in U.S. | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Barbecue Joints Named Two of the Best in the U.S.

Two of the best new Southern barbecue spots in the U.S. are in South Florida, and one is in Hialeah, according to a report.
August 28, 2024
Find one of the best new barbecue spots in the U.S. in Hialeah.
Find one of the best new barbecue spots in the U.S. in Hialeah. Screenshot from @la.veridica.bbq on Instagram
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

South Florida's barbecue scene has seen an incredible influx of raw new talent this past year, and two new additions have just confirmed this fact: Two South Florida spots have just been named two of the best new restaurants for barbecue in America.

A new barbecue spot in Hialeah and a new restaurant up in West Palm Beach have just been ranked among the South's Best New Barbecue Joints of 2024 by Southern Living.

The restaurants, which ranked no. 15 and no. 19 out of 22 spots, are so good for Southern barbecue that there is essentially no longer a need to head out of state for a delicious and authentic Southern barbecue experience — just drive to Hialeah or West Palm Beach. According to the publication, both restaurants excel in the culinary tradition of slow-cooking meats with plenty of smoke and bold seasonings.

Below, check out the two South Florida gems that made the coveted list.
click to enlarge
Chef Rick Mace from Tropical Smokehouse
Tropical Smokehouse photo

Tropical Smokehouse (No. 15 in the U.S.)

3815 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach
eattropical.com
Helmed by James Beard Foundation semifinalist Chef Rick Mace, this barbecue joint is ranked 15th in America. Mace, who is the former executive chef of Café Boulud in Palm Beach, left fine dining to pursue his passion for exploring Florida barbecue, which earned him the James Beard Foundation semifinalist nomination in 2023 and the 43rd spot in Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints 2023. Tropical Smokehouse was commended for taking staple dishes and adding a Caribbean spin, with highlights including the pulled pork with tangy mojo sauce, empanadas with brisket and cheese, and barbecue-smoked fresh fish.
click to enlarge meats on plates
A full meal from La Veridica BBQ in Hialeah
La Veridica BBQ photo

La Veridica BBQ (No. 19 in the U.S.)

610 W. 29th St., Hialeah
laveridica.us
Helmed by business partners Mario Barone and Gianina Roman, La Veridica earned the 19th spot on the list for its Peruvian twist on barbecue. Restaurant highlights include novelties like brisket-stuffed tequeños and pulled pork sandwiches like the “Fire Ball,” but residents know this spot for its Texas-style brisket cooked for 12 hours in a smoker, smoky Argentine sausage, and ribs. To share with the family, opt for one of the three full meals: The largest one is the "Pal Musico" featuring four empanadas, four tequeños, a whole chicken, a sausage, half a pound of brisket, a full rack of ribs, and half a pulled pork for $90. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
Famed New York Bagel Company to Open First Florida Location

Openings & Closings

Famed New York Bagel Company to Open First Florida Location

By Rachel Costa
Root &amp; Bone Closes After Five Years of Elevated Comfort Food in South Miami

Openings & Closings

Root & Bone Closes After Five Years of Elevated Comfort Food in South Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Montréal's Largest Shawarma Chain to Open First U.S. Location in Miami

Openings & Closings

Montréal's Largest Shawarma Chain to Open First U.S. Location in Miami

By Rachel Costa
Legendary Coral Gables Diner Burger Bob's to Reopen This Fall

Openings & Closings

Legendary Coral Gables Diner Burger Bob's to Reopen This Fall

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation