 Fort Lauderdale Barbecue Restaurant B&D Trap Serves Delicious Meat | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

This Fort Lauderdale Barbecue Joint Might Be One of the Best in the U.S.

B&D Trap in Fort Lauderdale makes authentic Texas-style barbecue, killer mac and cheese, and delicious banana bread pudding.
July 9, 2024
The brisket, mac and cheese and banana bread pudding spread at B&D Trap.
The brisket, mac and cheese and banana bread pudding spread at B&D Trap. Jesse Scott
Share this:
Just off of Sistrunk Boulevard in the Fort Lauderdale neighborhood of Dorsey Riverbend lies a barbecue spot that might be one of the best — if not the best — in Florida. And before you ask, “Where is this guy coming from?" and "Who the hell does he think he is making such a bold claim?” I'm New Times contributor Jesse Scott, and my wife is from Texas (which almost inherently means I know a thing or two about great barbecue).

Over the past few years, I've barbecue-hopped across the U.S., everywhere from Austin and North Carolina to Charleston and Nashville. During my travels, I have waited in those hours-long lines and have even made reservations weeks in advance for some of the very best, including Rodney Scott’s BBQ in Charleston and Terry Black’s in Austin. Although I've left satisfied at both, nothing compares to the feeling that washed over me when I left off-the-cuff spot B&D Trap in Fort Lauderdale on a random Friday night. Who would've thought this hole-in-the-wall joint would become one of my favorites not only in Florida but in the entire U.S.?
click to enlarge
Yes, B&D Trap even has a takeout window.
Jesse Scott
Tucked off Sistrunk Boulevard – the heart and soul of the city that’s rooted in black history – consider B&D Trap off the beaten path. It’s impossible to miss, with an exterior draped in yellow and red graffiti art made complete with a red fedora-wearing pig as its artsy mascot.

The seating here is no fuss, just simple picnic tables under a covered turf-covered patio, but the impressive barbecue pit is just the opposite. The star of the show here is the property's massive, pit area where Texas-style meats are smoked. (Texas-style barbecue boils down to dry rubs, low temperatures, and the usage of oak wood for smoking, and here, they excel in all of these qualities.) Rounding out the exterior of the spot is a classic window for ordering take-out.

Inside, you’re greeted with another mural featuring the red fedora-wearing pink pig next to diagrams of beef and pork cuts. There’s a window beside the diagrams, where you can peek into the kitchen and see chef and pit master himself, Orelle Young, and his team in action. Alongside operating partner Kevin Rodriguez, the restaurant is the culmination of a nearly two-decades-long culinary journey for Young that has taken him to Dubai, London, and New York City, among other locales.
click to enlarge
Jesse Scott and the mastermind of B&D Trap, Orelle Young.
Jesse Scott
Inside the restaurant there’s an ordering counter with a soda fountain, a small beer fridge, and a menu bearing meats, wings, sandwiches, combos, sides, and desserts. While simplistic, it’s easy to get lost in all the possibilities – a 24-hour marinated half chicken ($15); 12-14-hour smoked brisket ($15); a pulled pork sandwich topped with cilantro-lime coleslaw ($12) ...and we can go on and on. Combo number six allows you to dabble in a little of it all: two quarter-pound meat selections (go for the brisket and turkey) with a side of your choice, and a soft drink for $18.

The brisket at B&D Trap is tear-worthy good –  literally melty, tender, seasoned oak-infused bliss. In true Texas-style fashion, it needs zero sauce, but B&D Trap does have four killer sauces (Alabama, Buffalo, SoFlo, and a signature sauce) to dabble in, if absolutely needed. If you need a sauce recommendation, the Alabama sauce will not disappoint, no matter what you’re dipping in it. Compared to the brisket, the turkey can taste a hair drier, so, you won’t regret the douse here.

Oh, I'd be remiss if we didn't talk about the velvety mac and cheese. (Can we be real for a second and just say that the majority of mac and cheese offered at most restaurants are lackluster, dry, or an overcomplicated disaster?) Well, at B&D Trap, the mac is thick – like, thick-thick-thick, probably five times thicker than Velveeta – and has a friendly little kick at the end.

Between hearty portions of brisket and mac and cheese, you’ll need to save room for its banana bread pudding ($6.50). Presented in a deconstructed fashion, it is a beautiful pile of bread, white chocolate, vanilla wafers and crisped banana slices, all topped with a super-buttery toffee drizzle and whipped cream. My God, more tears of joy.

By now, you’ve been given the roadmap to barbecue paradise right in our back yard – order the brisket, mac and cheese and banana bread pudding at B&D Trap. You’re welcome in advance for instant happiness.

B&D Trap. 1551 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 561-382-7944; bdtrap.com. Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott
Italian Food Hall Eataly to Open First Florida Location in Aventura

Openings & Closings

Italian Food Hall Eataly to Open First Florida Location in Aventura

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
New York's Trendy French Café Maman to Open in Miami Beach

Openings & Closings

New York's Trendy French Café Maman to Open in Miami Beach

By Rachel Costa
Multimillion Dollar Condo With a Publix and Rooftop Lounge Is Coming to North Bay Village

Openings & Closings

Multimillion Dollar Condo With a Publix and Rooftop Lounge Is Coming to North Bay Village

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Fort Lauderdale's Famed Mai-Kai Tiki Restaurant to Reopen in September

Openings & Closings

Fort Lauderdale's Famed Mai-Kai Tiki Restaurant to Reopen in September

By Michelle Muslera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation