This Fort Lauderdale Barbecue Joint Might Be One of the Best in the U.S.

Just off of Sistrunk Boulevard in the Fort Lauderdale neighborhood of Dorsey Riverbend lies a barbecue spot that might be one of the best — if not the best — in Florida. And before you ask, “Where is this guy coming from?" and "Who the hell does he think he is making such a bold claim?” I'm New Times contributor Jesse Scott, and my wife is from Texas (which almost inherently means I know a thing or two about great barbecue).
Over the past few years, I've barbecue-hopped across the U.S., everywhere from Austin and North Carolina to Charleston and Nashville. During my travels, I have waited in those hours-long lines and have even made reservations weeks in advance for some of the very best, including Rodney Scott’s BBQ in Charleston and Terry Black’s in Austin. Although I've left satisfied at both, nothing compares to the feeling that washed over me when I left off-the-cuff spot B&D Trap in Fort Lauderdale on a random Friday night. Who would've thought this hole-in-the-wall joint would become one of my favorites not only in Florida but in the entire U.S.?
rooted in black history – consider B&D Trap off the beaten path. It’s impossible to miss, with an exterior draped in yellow and red graffiti art made complete with a red fedora-wearing pig as its artsy mascot.
The seating here is no fuss, just simple picnic tables under a covered turf-covered patio, but the impressive barbecue pit is just the opposite. The star of the show here is the property's massive, pit area where Texas-style meats are smoked. (Texas-style barbecue boils down to dry rubs, low temperatures, and the usage of oak wood for smoking, and here, they excel in all of these qualities.) Rounding out the exterior of the spot is a classic window for ordering take-out.
Inside, you’re greeted with another mural featuring the red fedora-wearing pink pig next to diagrams of beef and pork cuts. There’s a window beside the diagrams, where you can peek into the kitchen and see chef and pit master himself, Orelle Young, and his team in action. Alongside operating partner Kevin Rodriguez, the restaurant is the culmination of a nearly two-decades-long culinary journey for Young that has taken him to Dubai, London, and New York City, among other locales.
The brisket at B&D Trap is tear-worthy good – literally melty, tender, seasoned oak-infused bliss. In true Texas-style fashion, it needs zero sauce, but B&D Trap does have four killer sauces (Alabama, Buffalo, SoFlo, and a signature sauce) to dabble in, if absolutely needed. If you need a sauce recommendation, the Alabama sauce will not disappoint, no matter what you’re dipping in it. Compared to the brisket, the turkey can taste a hair drier, so, you won’t regret the douse here.
Oh, I'd be remiss if we didn't talk about the velvety mac and cheese. (Can we be real for a second and just say that the majority of mac and cheese offered at most restaurants are lackluster, dry, or an overcomplicated disaster?) Well, at B&D Trap, the mac is thick – like, thick-thick-thick, probably five times thicker than Velveeta – and has a friendly little kick at the end.
Between hearty portions of brisket and mac and cheese, you’ll need to save room for its banana bread pudding ($6.50). Presented in a deconstructed fashion, it is a beautiful pile of bread, white chocolate, vanilla wafers and crisped banana slices, all topped with a super-buttery toffee drizzle and whipped cream. My God, more tears of joy.
By now, you’ve been given the roadmap to barbecue paradise right in our back yard – order the brisket, mac and cheese and banana bread pudding at B&D Trap. You’re welcome in advance for instant happiness.
B&D Trap. 1551 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 561-382-7944; bdtrap.com. Open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.