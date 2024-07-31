 Two Miami Spots Make Yelp’s Best New Restaurants in the South List | Miami New Times
Two Miami Spots Make Yelp’s Best New Restaurants in the South List

Two Miami restaurants are ranked as the best new restaurants in America by Yelp according to reviewers online.
July 31, 2024
Mayu Miami in Brickell has been named one of the best new restaurants in the South by Yelp.
Mayu Miami in Brickell has been named one of the best new restaurants in the South by Yelp. Mayu photo
Yelp has released its annual list of "Best New Restaurants in the South" of 2024, and out of the 25 new restaurants on the list, two are located in Miami.

While New Times is known for its epic restaurant openings and closing lists, the two newcomers that are receiving the highest praise on Yelp by Yelp reviewers are two unlikely spots: Ossobuco in Wynwood and Mayu Miami in Brickell.

Yelp's list of best new restaurants in the South was compiled to include only new, full-service restaurants that have opened between January 31, 2023, and May 1.

Below, in order of appearance on the list, are the two South Florida spots that made the cut.
Ossobuco has been named one of the best new restaurants in the South by Yelp.
Ossobuco photo

No. 6 - Ossobuco

62 NW 27th St., Miami
305-921-8152
ossobuco.miami
Chef Guillermo Eleicegui is the master behind Ossobuco, a restaurant that offers diners his take on global cuisine with dishes cooked over an open fire. Yelp reviewers rave about its osso buco empanadas, Wagyu tartare, and ricotta gnocchi to pollo a la brasa, charred sweetbreads, and grilled octopus. A thoughtful wine, cocktail, and dessert menu round out the experience. One Yelper wrote, "I do think the steaks are bit on the pricier side, but other than that if looking for trendy spot with some tasty steaks, great happy hour, and seafood come out and try Osoobuco."
Mayu Miami in Brickell has been named one of the best new restaurants in the South by Yelp.
Mayu photo

No. 23 - Mayu

177 SW Seventh St., Miami
305-860-1426
mayumiami.com
Brickell's newest Peruvian spot has rave reviews on Yelp thanks to its Andean influence, meaning customers can expect unique dishes like some made of alpaca meat. However, don't fret — the restaurant, which is from the team behind Aromas del Peru, also serves Peruvian classics like lomo saltado (filet mignon stir-fried with vegetables), ceviches, and maki rolls. One Yelper wrote, “Mayu is a magical place where you feel incredible energy. The food is impressive, and the cocktails are incomparable."
