Florida-Themed Craft Distillery to Open in Allapattah in December

The brand’s portfolio includes a small-batch mango liqueur and its newest offering, citrus liqueur. Both are made with Florida-grown fruits and free from preservatives, artificial colors, or flavors.
The new space is designed to be a full brand experience and will include an in-house cannery, bar, and tasting room with a vintage, tropical feel.
There’ll also be a retail and gift shop with J.F. Haden's merchandise and distillery-only products. Food trucks will visit, and there’ll be live-music nights, among other events.
“Unlike many other distilleries that are very industrial with a lot of barrels, this is an authentic Miami experience from the look and feel of the décor, to the flavor profiles, to the cocktail menu,” says Sklar. “We based the design and drew inspiration from the Rat Pack times of old-school Miami. We wanted to transport our guests to a different era in time, adding to the overall brand experience.”
The distillery will offer behind-the-scenes tours of the company’s small-batch production process. There’ll also be a branded tour bus available to book for private events. When not being utilized for parties, the bus will buzz around Miami offering rides to the location.
The folks behind the new venture are Sklar, former NFL pros Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, Miami-based realtor Kim Rodstein, and industry veteran Andrew Siegel.
“We have always been a Miami-based company and now we are taking the production to our own backyard,” Sklar says of the decision to have Allapattah as a home base.
The company launched its mango liqueur in January 2020 and it has since been picked up by national distributors.