Trader Joe's Midtown Miami Opening Any Day Now

May 19, 2022 9:00AM

The scene will look a lot like this one any day now, when Trader Joe's opens in Midtown Miami.
Trader Joe's Midtown Miami location is set to open any day now. The store, opening at the Gio Midtown building at 3191 NE First Ave., will be the first Trader Joe's located in Midtown Miami. Currently, the Monrovia, California-based chain has a location in Pinecrest, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, and several in Broward County.

New Times reported on Trader Joe's planned Midtown location in January. At the time, the grocery chain declined to name an opening date.

This week, the Big Bubble Miami reported that the store looked near completion, stating, "Peek in the window, and the store looks practically, almost, just barely complete. All that's seemingly missing is perhaps the last of the chain's signature visual flourishes, taking the plastic off the cash registers, and well, stocking the shelves, and boom."

The Trader Joe's website confirms that Trader Joe's store number 794 is "coming soon" but provides no additional details. A spokesperson for Trader Joe's acknowledged the location but had no "timeline to share." The company is famous for keeping mum regarding opening dates, announcing a new store only days before it opens its doors.

Trader Joe's also "announces" its imminent arrival to a neighborhood through its Fearless Flyer newsletters, which are mailed to residents who live near a Trader Joe's store. The monthly mailer includes store specials, recipes, and amusing facts about the grocer.

Until the big day arrives, Miamians will have to schlep to one of Trader Joe's existing locations for their fix of Two Buck Chuck wine, vegan tzatziki, and Speculoos cookie butter.

Trader Joe's. 3191 NE First Ave., Miami; traderjoes.com. Coming soon.
Laine Doss
