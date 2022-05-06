Todd English Will Fly to Miami to Prepare a $12,000-a-Plate Dinner on a Superyacht

If you have $12,000 to blow — or hey, just sold your house to a startup bro from Silicon Valley for five times what it’s worth — and you’re looking for something super-extra to do this F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend, you can go for the gold.
Literally.
On Saturday, May 7, chef Todd English will partner with My Yacht Group to host a $12,000-per-plate, 12-course UHNW (Ultra High Net Worth) investor summit dinner aboard the M/Y Gene Chaser, a 185-foot superyacht. The Gene Chaser is the support vessel for “mother ship” M/Y Gene Machine, which houses a working research laboratory. That’s where owner Dr. Jonathan Rothberg and his team showcase many of the transformational smart medical devices brought to light by startup accelerator 4Catalyzer.
But enough about boring ol' biomedicine.
Among the dishes Chef English will prepare is “Liquid Gold”: truffled Alaskan king crab with gold leaf-infused French butter sauce and golden osetra caviar. Other dishes that warrant some kind of price tag, but maybe not that kind of price tag, include a whole lotta seafood: Maine lobster mac-and-cheese balls, a petite brown butter lobster roll on fresh croissant, and squid-ink shrimp tempura.
There'll also be some pricey meats for carnivores to sink their grills into, such as lollipop lamb chops with mint yogurt and Wagyu skewers with soy and wasabi chimichurri. We hear a Todd English “signature risotto” is promised as well.
The evening will begin with an invitation-only reception and dinner. Immediately following dinner, the superyacht will transform into a floating nightlife experience that includes dancing on the helipad, aerialists, a DJ, and other live entertainment.
Other than timing, we’re not sure what all this has to do with the Miami Grand Prix or if any of the money spent on the dinner will go toward research. New Times has inquired. But word has it that both an astronaut and an Olympian will be in attendance.
See? More gold.
For more information, including tickets & table pricing, email [email protected].