The Hungry Black Man Hosts Miami Gardens Food & Wine Fest With Carla Hall, Trick Daddy, and Trina

Celebrity chefs, rappers, and radio hosts are set to appear at the third-annual Miami Gardens Food & Wine Festival November 7 through 10. The festival, originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend, was postponed due to concerns over Hurricane Dorian. The event website does not yet show the new dates but should be updated in the next few days.

The four-day event promises a vast diversity of food, wine, and spirits from from the African diaspora, ranging from black American, Caribbean, African, and Dominican cultures.

“I wanted to showcase what makes Miami Gardens great: the city’s grit, determination, and it’s entrepreneurs,” says Starex Smith, who runs the popular food blog the Hungry Black Man. “You can’t capture the true eclectic heart of this city.”

The festival, formerly known as the Miami Gardens Food & Wine Experience, is a collaborative effort between the city and Smith. He says he shifted the event from a one-night event to a multiday fest “to mirror other food festivals.”

“This year, we have transitioned from one night to four days of culinary and cultural experiences, giving us an opportunity to showcase a wide range of talent as well as the history and economic viability of Miami Gardens,” says the city's mayor, Oliver Gilbert III. “The food and wine festival is just one of many events that continue to propel the city onto the global stage in a meaningful way.”

The festival will kick off Thursday, November 7, at Yarumba Restaurant & Lounge (4740 NW 167th St., Miami Gardens). At the Dominican eatery, vegan chefs Jenn Ross (DaJen Eats Cafe & Creamery) and Yasin Nani Kofi, a personal chef, will offer their most popular vegan dishes. Yarumba's owner and executive chef, Danny Dominguez, will host the event and also prepare nonvegan dishes. Tickets cost $45.

Friday, November 8, at Lorna’s Caribbean & American Grille (19752 NW 27th Ave), guests can delve into the history of black mixologists and the 111th anniversary of the Black Mixologists Club. Attendees can also sip modern-day versions of cocktails from the pre-Prohibition-era black bartender Tom Bullock's book The Ideal Bartender. Hosted by Shelby Rushin of Hot 105, the event will include chef De’Bronya “Chef D” Hodges, The Breakfast Club host Angela Yee, and local mixologists. Tickets cost $50 and $75.

Saturday, November 9, chef Carla Hall of ABC’S The Chew and Grammy-winning singer and actor Anthony Hamilton will host a culinary demonstration at Reign Restaurant & Cocktail Bar (9940 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines). Hamilton, along with Hall, will discuss and prepare a recipe from his latest book, Cornbread, Fish ’n Collard Greens. Tickets cost $75.

To conclude the festival, native Miami rappers Trick Daddy and Trina will headline the final event Sunday, November 10. They will lead a 21-and-older crowd on a scenic foodie tour throughout Miami Gardens that includes a stop at Trick Daddy’s new restaurant, Sunday Eatery. Foodie bus tour tickets cost $85, and the bus departs from a secret location that will be emailed to ticketholders.

Miami Gardens Food & Wine Festival. Thursday, November 7, through Sunday, November 10, at various locations in Miami Gardens. Tickets cost $45 to $85 via mgfwf.com.