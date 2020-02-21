Plant-Based Cult Favorite Slutty Vegan Is Popping Up in Miami Beach

Atlanta's cult-favorite, cleverly monikered plant-based eatery Slutty Vegan is bringing its juicy goods to Miami for one day only.

The decadent burger-and-sandwich spot will be popping up at Bar One in South Beach on Sunday, February 23, from 2 to 8 p.m. The 305 visit is part of the Gettin’ Slutty Tour, now in its second year — though this will be the brand's first time in Miami.

Slutty Vegan has become a national name due to its stuffed and stacked plant-based creations. In 2018, the eatery started as an Atlanta-based food truck. The concept grew so popular that it expanded into a permanent location shortly after.

"Since we’ve opened our brick and mortar location last year, we have impacted the nation in a huge way with our fast-casual junk food that is completely plant-based," says founder Pinky Cole of the tour. "Every day, people from all over the United States are standing in line for hours to experience the juicy goodness of our plant-based burgers. This is our way of paying them back."

The Slutty Vegan is making its South Beach stop after people started asking for some slutty action. "Through social media comments, messages and the tons of Miami residents who visit our Atlanta location, we know that there are lots of people waiting for us to come to Miami," Cole says. "Miami is a city that always shows love to the Slutty Vegan brand. We cannot wait until we get to 'sluttify' everyone in the 305."

The pop-up's menu features 11 different cleverly-named sandwiches and burgers including the One Night Stand, a plant-based patty topped with vegan bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and special sauce on a Hawaiian bun; the Hollywood Hooker Philly, a chopped Philly cheese sandwich with grilled peppers, onions, and vegan mayonnaise on a wheat roll; and the Ménage à Trois, a plant-based patty with vegan bacon, shrimp, lettuce, tomato, and special sauce. Also on the menu is a Buffalo "chicken" sandwich, a bratwurst, and a po'boy-style special. Burger combos will sell for $13 to $15.

Slutty Vegan is known for being a celebrity hotspot with stars like Tyler Perry, Will Packer, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Iyanla Vanzant, Keisha Lance-Bottoms, Porsha Williams, Jermaine Dupri, Meagan Goode, Cory Booker, Jidenna, Lena Waithe, and more lighting up their Instagram feeds with food pics.

Other cities on the 50-city trek include Durham, North Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Chicago; New York; and Los Angeles.

Slutty Vegan Pop-Up. 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday, February 23, at Bar One Miami Beach, 520 West Ave., Miami Beach; sluttyvegalatl.com.