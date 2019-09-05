New Times' Iron Fork Foodie Four-Pack Saves You Money

New Times' 12th-annual Iron Fork, presented by Wild Fork Foods, will take place Thursday, October 3, at the James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency in downtown Miami.

From 6 to 10 p.m., Miami's best restaurants will offer delicious food while guests enjoy music, fun, and the evening's headliner: the Iron Fork cooking competition. The 2019 competing chefs will be announced soon.

Participating restaurants are being added daily and include the following:

General Admission



107 Steak & Bar

Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream

Del Frisco's Grille

Donna Mare Trattoria

Dr. Limon

Ember Miami

HBK Burger

Japan Inn

Los Ranchos Steakhouse

Matador Room

Miami N' Ice

Mora Pizza

New York Chinese Buffet

Olivia Restaurant

Pez

Pink Pie

Planet 57

Rodilla

Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia

San Bernardo Ice Cream

Silverspot Cinema

Topgolf

Vacillate Wine Bar

Vicky Bakery

VIP



Barton G. the Restaurant Miami Beach

Shimuja

Shokudo

This year, Iron Fork will also present a people's choice award. Attendees can vote for their favorite bites of the evening, and the winning restaurant will receive a special honor.

Get your friends together and save with the Foodie Four-Pack. For $100, you'll get four general-admission (GA) tickets. Individual GA tickets cost $40 online and $50 at the door (if available). Four VIP tickets cost $210. Individual VIP tickets cost $70 online and $80 at the door (if available). Purchase tickets at newtimesironfork.com.

General admission includes entry to the event at 7 p.m.; unlimited samples from participating restaurants; access to cash bars in the GA area offering wine, beer, and spirits by Blue Martini, Estrella Damm beer, Riboli Wine Estates, Tito's Vodka, Ziami Rum, and Zignum Mezcal; entertainment; and the Iron Fork culinary competition.

VIP ticketholders have access to all of the GA food and fun, entrance to the VIP lounge with complimentary drinks in that area, exclusive food, and early entry to the event at 6 p.m.

Plus, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics of Florida, so you can feel good about your evening in more ways than one.

New Times' Iron Fork Presented by Wild Fork Foods. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $80 via newtimesironfork.com.