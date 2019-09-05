 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Iron Fork's heated culinary competition.
Iron Fork's heated culinary competition.
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

New Times' Iron Fork Foodie Four-Pack Saves You Money

Laine Doss | September 5, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

New Times' 12th-annual Iron Fork, presented by Wild Fork Foods, will take place Thursday, October 3, at the James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency in downtown Miami.

From 6 to 10 p.m., Miami's best restaurants will offer delicious food while guests enjoy music, fun, and the evening's headliner: the Iron Fork cooking competition. The 2019 competing chefs will be announced soon.

Participating restaurants are being added daily and include the following:

Related Stories

General Admission

  • 107 Steak & Bar
  • Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream
  • Del Frisco's Grille
  • Donna Mare Trattoria
  • Dr. Limon
  • Ember Miami
  • HBK Burger
  • Japan Inn
  • Los Ranchos Steakhouse
  • Matador Room
  • Miami N' Ice
  • Mora Pizza
  • New York Chinese Buffet
  • Olivia Restaurant
  • Pez
  • Pink Pie
  • Planet 57
  • Rodilla
  • Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescaderia
  • San Bernardo Ice Cream 
  • Silverspot Cinema
  • Topgolf
  • Vacillate Wine Bar
  • Vicky Bakery

VIP

  • Barton G. the Restaurant Miami Beach
  • Shimuja
  • Shokudo

This year, Iron Fork will also present a people's choice award. Attendees can vote for their favorite bites of the evening, and the winning restaurant will receive a special honor.

Get your friends together and save with the Foodie Four-Pack. For $100, you'll get four general-admission (GA) tickets. Individual GA tickets cost $40 online and $50 at the door (if available). Four VIP tickets cost $210. Individual VIP tickets cost $70 online and $80 at the door (if available). Purchase tickets at newtimesironfork.com.

General admission includes entry to the event at 7 p.m.; unlimited samples from participating restaurants; access to cash bars in the GA area offering wine, beer, and spirits by Blue Martini, Estrella Damm beer, Riboli Wine Estates, Tito's Vodka, Ziami Rum, and Zignum Mezcal; entertainment; and the Iron Fork culinary competition.

VIP ticketholders have access to all of the GA food and fun, entrance to the VIP lounge with complimentary drinks in that area, exclusive food, and early entry to the event at 6 p.m.

Plus, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics of Florida, so you can feel good about your evening in more ways than one.

New Times' Iron Fork Presented by Wild Fork Foods. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at James L. Knight Center and Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $25 to $80 via newtimesironfork.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >