Inaugural Miami Tapas Week Spotlights Small Plates with Big Flavor

A new culinary event is headed to the Magic City, highlighting Miami's top spots for tapas.
In June, Miamians can explore Spain's most treasured culinary tradition thanks to U.S. tapas week set to take place June 11-18 at participating restaurants.
The weeklong event, which coincides with world tapas day on June 16, allows diners to indulge in specially priced prix-fixe tapas menus crafted by a number of Miami's most lauded Spanish chefs.
During the inaugural event, nearly a dozen participating restaurants will offer tasting menus aimed at showcasing several iterations of traditional Spanish tapas. Guests can expect to savor authentic flavors from each corner of the country while celebrating the diverse culinary regions of Spain in the Sunshine State.
According to Javier Moreno, general coordinator at Spain Fresh, the organization that curates and produces various events that highlight the culture of Spain, tapas is not just about the food itself. It also represents a way of life.
"The concept of tapas revolves around small, shareable bites, emphasizing the act of sharing and celebrating while enjoying a meal," says Moreno. "However, it's important to note that the tapas experience can vary across different regions in Spain, offering unique and diverse culinary encounters."
In Spain, tapas can be a complete meal or serve as complementary dishes within a larger dining experience. They're commonly enjoyed while standing at the bar, accompanied by a refreshing caña — a small glass of cold draft beer.
In the Basque country, for example, you can find pintxos, small bites served on skewers or toothpicks, often displayed on the bar counter, allowing diners to choose their favorites.
Moving to Andalucia, the focus shifts to raciones, or larger, shareable plates. These can be enjoyed alongside drinks, creating a convivial atmosphere.
Even upscale restaurants incorporate tapas as part of their menu, often labeled as "starters" or "shareable plates," similar to how they are served stateside.
"Overall, tapas in Spain goes beyond the notion of small plates to include a rich tapestry of regional specialties and dining traditions," shares Moreno. "And now, with U.S. tapas week, others have a chance to explore the culinary delights of Spain without the need for extensive travel, allowing participants to experience the flavors, aromas, and textures of Spanish cuisine in hopes of enticing everyone to embark on their culinary adventure."
The first world tapas day event took place in Madrid in 2010 and has since expanded to include various countries and cities across Europe. Last year, the event reached U.S. shores with the launch of tapas week in New York City, an event organized by the Tourism Office of Spain in New York and Spain Fresh, representing several organizations within the country's food and beverage industry.
"It was a tremendous success, so we decided to expand the celebration to Miami, which was chosen as an additional destination due to its significance in terms of new cuisine and its strong Spanish and Latin American influences," says Moreno. "Our goal is to promote Spanish gastronomy as a means of tourism, utilizing the unique art of tapa as a cultural ambassador."
To fully explore tapas during U.S. tapas week, particularly at the participating restaurants in Miami, Moreno recommends visiting different establishments, as they offer diverse options in terms of price range and dining experience.
He recommends noteworthy examples of popular dishes like pintxo de tortilla — small bites of Spanish omelet made with potatoes, eggs, olive oil, and onions. Another well-known option includes gildas, which are skewers featuring olives, pickled pearl onions, red peppers, and anchovies or boquerones.
In addition to the familiar tapas, some Miami restaurants will offer unique creations such as beet salmorejo, a thicker version of the famous chilled soup gazpacho, or grilled sirloin skewers with a flavorful Pedro Ximenez sauce.
"The magic of Miami tapas week lies in the wide selection of participating restaurants, and the best way to enjoy this culinary celebration is by exploring them all," sums up Moreno. "There's certainly a wide range of options and flavors to explore, so I encourage everyone to embrace their adventurous side. The common thread among all the participating restaurants is a commitment to high quality, excellent service, and delicious flavors."
Participating restaurants include Lur Miami, Bulla Gastrobar, Barceloneta, Xixón, Casa Juancho, Místico, El Manchego, Madrid Tapas y Vinos, Estación Central, Españolita, and Mareva 1939, with more to be added before the event.
Miami Tapas Week. Sunday, June 11, through Sunday, June 18, at various locations; ustapasweek.com.