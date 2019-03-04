Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Mardi Gras, 305 Day, and Monkey Shoulder

This week, Minnow Bar hosts a Miami-themed party for 305 Day, Monkey Shoulder's Monkey Mixer returns to Miami, and Miami celebrates Fat Tuesday.



305 Day at Minnow Bar . Celebrate all things Miami on Tuesday, March 5 (aka 305 Day) with themed food and cocktails, a DJ, and cigar rolling. Keep an eye out for three different rum-based cocktails, including the South Beach made with pineapple, strawberry, and watermelon; the Wynwood, topped with graffiti dust (edible glitter); and the Little Havana, with vanilla rice milk and passion fruit. Bites include the oxtail medianoche with aged Swiss, house pickles, and sweet bread ($11), and duck pastrami croquetas with mustard and dill ($7). 7 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Minnow Bar, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com .

Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras 2019 in Miami. March 5 is Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, a holiday revered in the city of New Orleans that coincides with the last day of Brazil's most popular holiday, Carnaval. Miami celebrates both. Miami doesn't have a citywide celebration like in the Big Easy or Rio de Janeiro; however, there should be enough bar crawls, block parties, and other adults-only events to go around.

Havana Club Takeover at Bodega. Wednesday, Havana Club and Gio Gutierrez of ChatChowTV will takeover Bodega's bar with a selection of rum-based cocktails made with Havana Club and food specials to match. A menu is not yet available but will be announced Wednesday. 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Bodega, 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com.

Monkey Mixer at Various Locations. Monkey Shoulder, known for its unique blend of malt whiskey, is hitting the road again with the Monkey Mixer. Designed like a cement truck with a large cocktail shaker, the Monkey Mixer truck will travel around Miami through March 8, serving up the Mixed Up Monkey cocktail, which is poured directly out of the vehicle. This week, the truck, which can hold more than 2,400 gallons of liquid, will be parked at Better Days on March 6 from 5 to 7 p.m., Crown Liquors #5 on March 7 from 5 to 8:30 p.m., and Pompano Discount Liquors on March 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. Various locations; monkeyshoulder.com. Admission is free.

L'Artisane Creative Bakery Perfects the Vegan Croissant. L’Artisane Creative Bakery in North Miami Beach is unique in its specialty: European-style baked goods (French in particular) — a culinary tradition famous for its heavy use of butter, milk, and cream. Run by chef Carolina Quijada, L'Artisane offers an array of meticulously crafted pastries, bonbons, petits gateaux, tartlets, mousses, and, her most popular item, croissants. The last start at $3.25 for a plain, and most pastries cost $5.95. Because of the buttery nature of the iconic croissant, vegan versions are still rare. But Quijada's variety has taken off locally, with people raving about its taste and texture. Her croissants and other items are also available at her own café as well as the VShops in Coconut Grove, Green Bar & Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale, and Planta South Beach, among several other area eateries. 7423 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-502-8595; lartisanebakery.com. Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.