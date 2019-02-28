Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras 2019 in Miami

March 5 is Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras, which is a holiday revered in the city of New Orleans and coincides with the last day of Brazil's most popular holiday, Carnival. Miami celebrates both holidays.

It's the brief period of feasting and, in some cases, partying to excess before devout Christians start Lent, or their 40-day-long fasts. This year, Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, March 6, and lasts until April 18 in the Roman Catholic faith. This period is meant to commemorate Jesus' walk through the Judaean Desert.

Miami doesn't have a city-wide celebration like in the Big Easy or Rio de Janeiro, however, there should be enough bar crawls, block parties, and other adults-only events to go around.

Continue Reading

Related Stories The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Check the date for each event. Parties start this weekend and carry on throughout next week.

Miami

American Social Brickell. If you can't make it to Bourbon Street, then American Social Brickell will bring it to you on Friday, March 1. Mardi Gras at American Social runs from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. with beads, masks, $5 hurricanes, Abita Brewing Company Purple Haze, and $150 bottles of Tito's vodka. 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; amsobar.com.

Concrete Beach Brewery. Wynwood's Concrete Beach Brewery is closing down the block to combine both Mardi Gras and Carnaval in one big celebration. It also happens to be the same day as the release of the brewery's can release of Miami Gras, a French-style saison infused with wildflower honey. It's the brewery's third annual celebration. The event is free. 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

The Deck Wynwood. On Saturday, March 1 from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., celebrate Mardi Gras at the Deck with drink specials on Hurricanes and more. RSVP through Eventbrite for a free Hurricane. 2250 NW Second Ave.,

Miami; 305-461-2700.

El Patio Wynwood. El Patio is bringing a little bit of New Orleans to Wynwood with a Mardi Gras-style bar crawl. Organized by Miami-based Keep Crawling Pub Crawls, the event admission price ranges from $30 for general admission, which includes a beer or a shot at each location, and $50 for VIP, which includes one liter of beer, a souvenir beer boot, and a beer or shot at each location. 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at 167 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-409-2241; elpatiowynwood.com.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. Veza Sur will host its second annual Carnaval block party with music, performances by Los Chinchillos and local DJs, food vendors, dancers, and a special beer release. The festival is free although RSVPs can be made here. 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting Saturday, March 2 at 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

The Wynwood Yard. Organized by Wynwood Parties, Fat Tuesday's get-together at Wynwood Yard will have specialty cocktails, music, and DJs. The event is free. 8 to 2 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-771-4810; thewynwoodyard.com.

Zoo Miami. Zoo Miami is letting the good times roll for Mardi Gras. This weekend, the zoo will host Sip and Stroll, an adults-only event held at a certain section of the zoo. The event will include small bites and drinks, a karaoke band, Mardi Gras face painters, unlimited boat rides, and a DJ. Admission is $20. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org.

Fort Lauderdale

America's Backyard. For the third year, Damn Good Hospitality organizes Fort Mardi Gras, a New Orleans-style event that will feature a processional led by a brass band, live music from several bands, 1,000 pounds of crawfish, freshly-shucked oysters, and Abita beer. The event is free. 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; myamericasbackyard.com.

The Balcony. This NOLA-themed restaurant offers Mardi Gras celebrations from March 5 to 10. Each day, specials include $3 Abita beers, $5 Hurricanes in a souvenir cup, $5 jambalaya, gumbo, and beignets, and $5 shrimp or oyster po ' boys. On Tuesday, March 5, celebrate Fat Tuesday with prizes, a live band, and live DJ, Mardi Gras entertainers, beads, and more. On Friday, March 8 starting at 8 p.m., dress like a Mardi Gras king or queen and enter the Kings and Queens party contest. On Saturday, March 9 all day, the Balcony Krewe party features food and drink specials, a live band and live DJ, beads and a special Las Olas 2nd Line parade, starting at 4 p.m. Enter your krewe in person or via thebalconylasolas.com. 1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 754-200-6344; thebalconylasolas.com.

Palm Beach

Roxy's Pub. A Mardi Gras bar crawl will trace its way from Roxy's Pub to at least four other venues, with drinks at all stops. Admission is $15 and includes beads, five drinks, and admission to all venues. 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at 309 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561-296-7699; roxyspub.com.