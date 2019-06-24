Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week, Vinaigrette Sub Shop Opening, and Negroni Week

This week, Danny Serfer's Vinaigrette Sub Shop opens in downtown Miami, while more than 30 of Miami’s bars and restaurants will participate in this year's Negroni Week. Plus, the inaugural Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week kicks off, offering special promotions and dining deals through Sunday, and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar's Midnight Munchies dinner series returns.

EXPAND Sip a Negroni for a good cause at the Broken Shaker. 52chefs

Negroni Week in Miami. The Negroni is one of the world’s greatest cocktails. The Italian libation, made with gin, vermouth, and Campari, is a classic blend of sweet and bitter. It's also one of the few drinks that gets its own week. Imbibe magazine and Campari have dedicated the last week of June to the Negroni for a good cause. Every bar or restaurant that signs up chooses a nonprofit from the list of more than 30 official Negroni Week charity partners and makes an initial donation to participate. It then gives a portion of proceeds from sales of the featured Negroni. Monday through Sunday, the sixth-annual Negroni Week will be celebrated worldwide, with more than 10,000 participating venues from San Francisco to Sydney. The celebration has raised nearly $2 million to date for various charitable causes. More than 30 of Miami’s bars and restaurants will participate this year, so check out the list of favorites, plan your week accordingly, and feel good about sipping that expertly crafted cocktail.

EXPAND Pubbelly Sushi Courtesy of Pubbelly

Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week in Suburban Miami-Dade. If you haven't been to Kendall lately, it's a great time to plan a foodie trip there. The southwest Miami-Dade suburb has announced its inaugural Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week, offering special promotions and dining deals Monday through Sunday. Some of the area’s best restaurants have signed on to participate by serving specialty dishes at discounted prices and three-course dinners for $39. A number of establishments will also offer optional wine and cocktail pairings. Among the eateries are Pubbelly Sushi, a creative Asian-fusion restaurant; and Iberico, a local favorite for Spanish fare.

American, Japanese, Thai, and numerous other cuisines will also be represented, as will farm-to-table and vegetarian options.

Boulud Sud Photo by CandaceWest.com

Cafe Boulud Summer Pop-Up Series: Culinary Muses at Boulud Sud. Tuesday, Boulud Sud's summer dinner series continues, celebrating four chefs, four cities, and four culinary muses representative of Daniel Boulud’s culinary philosophy: la tradition, la saison, le potager, and le voyage. Each muse has a ticketed dinner event hosted by a guest chef. The menus are then featured à la carte at Boulud Sud for the following two weeks. This week, chef Rick Mace of Café Boulud Palm Beach is hosting a four-course dinner with wine pairings that showcases la saison, which emphasizes seasonal and local produce, including crispy squash blossoms and Colombo curry mahi-mahi. Each chef brings the style of their region and restaurant to their menu in collaboration with Boulud Sud Miami’s executive chef, Clark Bowen. This menu will be available through July 6. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com.

Sub at Vinaigrette Vinaigrette Sub Shop

Vinaigrette Sub Shop Opens. Vinaigrette Sub Shop, created by chef/restaurateur Danny Serfer and business partner Ryan Roman (of Blue Collar and Mignonette fame), opens Wednesday with an all-day menu of classic and Italian specialty subs. Unique to the concept is the namesake vinaigrette: a special blend of oil, vinegar, Calabrian chiles, Pecorino Romano cheese, herbs, and spices that took Serfer months to perfect. Among the sandwiches it will dress are classics filled with roast beef, ham, or turkey. There will also be a major focus on Italian cold cuts and sandwiches with offerings like two-year-aged imported prosciutto, Calabrian salami, salami cotto, a fennel salami called finocchiona, and sweet and hot coppa as well as cheeses like scamorza and truffle-aged Gouda. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at 159 E. Flagler St., Miami; 786-558-5989; vinaigrettesubs.com.

EXPAND Plant's culinary academy Courtesy of Plant Culinary

Plant Based Basics: Hors D'oeuvres for Entertaining at Plant Miami. Wednesday, Plant Miami will host an hors d'oeuvres cooking class inside the restaurant's culinary academy. Learn how to make mocktails paired with sweet and savory bites perfect for your next cocktail party. Highlights include Thai lemonade, cucumber canapés, and chocolate orange truffles. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Plant Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; sacredspacemiami.com. Tickets cost $125 via universe.com.

EXPAND Yardbird's chicken and waffles Courtesy of Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Midnight Chef's Table at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. Have the midnight munchies? Try a late-night beer-pairing dinner. Yardbird Southern Table & Bar in Miami Beach reboots the summer edition of its Midnight Chef's Table this week with a multicourse meal paired with beers from New York State breweries Equilibrium and Other Half. The event, taking place Thursday, begins with light bites and a cocktail reception at 10 p.m., followed by a family-style, four-course pairing dinner. Dishes include blackened grouper; shrimp and grits croquetas; chicken, watermelon, and waffles; and a banana split brownie sundae. Then sip on a triple IPA or an oat cream DIPA. Tickets are priced at $100 per person. 10 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, 1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-5220; runchickenrun.com. Tickets cost $100 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Obra Kitchen Table Courtesy of Miami Chef

Fun Dining Series: Chef Carlos Garcia & Javier Plascenia at Obra Miami. Thursday, Obra Miami's chef Carlos Garcia will launch the restaurant's "Fun Dining Series Cooking with Friends," featuring Pez Miami's chef Javier Plascencia. Hosted at Obra, the multicourse meal by the two chefs will include a welcome cocktail. The menu has not been released yet. 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Obra Miami, 1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 305-846-9363; obramiami.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com.