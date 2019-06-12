Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week Announced

Pisco y Nazca is one of the local eateries offering $39 three-course dinner menus for Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week.

If you haven't been to Kendall lately, it's a great time to plan a foodie trip to the suburbs.

The Miami community has announced its first Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week, which will take place June 24 through June 30, offering special promotions and dining deals.

Some of the area’s best restaurants have signed on to participate, offering specialty dishes at a discounted pricing and three-course dinner menus for $39 a person. A number of establishments will also feature optional wine and cocktail pairings.

Among the participating eateries are Pubbelly Sushi, a creative Asian fusion restaurant; and Iberia, a local favorite for Spanish fare.

American, Japanese, Thai and numerous other cuisines will also be represented, as well as farm-to-table and vegetarian options. At this point, 11 establishments have been named, with more restaurants expected to participate in the program.

Kendall Restaurant Week is meant to increase the exposure of existing restaurants by bringing visitors and residents to the neighborhood, as well as making them aware of upcoming openings, such as a new Bulla location in the Falls scheduled to debut by the end of the year, said Denise Erwin, director of sales at Centurion Restaurant Group, who worked with Hilton Dadeland's Rosa Albert to put on the event.

In addition to promoting local food establishments, Kendall Restaurant Week will benefit the A Safe Haven for Newborns organization with a kick-off party on Thursday, June 20th from 6. to 9 p.m., at the Hilton Miami Dadeland hotel. For a donation of $25, guests will enjoy tastings, games, prizes and live entertainment.

As of today, the line-up of participating restaurants in Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week is as follows (menus are not yet available):



Aoki Teppanyaki

Devon Seafood + Steak

Earls Kitchen + Bar

Iberico

Inari Sushi

Le Mirage Lounge & Whitney's Restaurant at Miami Marriott Dadeland

Pubbelly Sushi

Sokai Sushi Bar

Table 55 at Hilton Miami Dadeland Hotel

Two Brothers

First Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week Kick-Off. 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday June 20 at Hilton Miami Dadeland Hotel. 9100 N. Kendall Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $25 at eventbrite.com. Valet parking is available for $15 as well as complimentary self-parking on site.