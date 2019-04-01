Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Soulstice Pizza Pop-Up and Phuc Yea's Crawfish Boil

This week, Soul Tavern continues its Soulstice pop-up concept with over a dozen different pizza options, Phuc Yea hosts a crawfish boil with drink specials, and Toro Toro introduces a monster-sized, 32-ounce cut of meat.
Soulstice Pizza Pop-Up at Soul Tavern. Miami Beach's vegetarian and vegan gastropub, Soul Tavern, is celebrating spring with a Soulstice pop-up concept featuring over a dozen different pizza options. The eatery's pop-up menu will be available in-house for lunch and dinner and for delivery, with buy-one-get-one half-off specials on Wednesdays. The menu is made up of 18 personal 14-inch pizzas, which can be made gluten-free or vegan. It features options like the BBQ Lover with barbecue sauce, crumbled barbecue tempeh, purple cabbage slaw, and shredded or vegan mozzarella ($17) and a red pepper margherita with tomato sauce, fresh tomato, Brussels sprouts, roasted red pepper, mozzarella medallions, and basil ($16). For dessert, there's a chocolate and hazelnut pizza with chocolate and hazelnut spread, strawberry, and powdered beetroot sugar ($14). 1801 West Ave., Miami; 305-925-0799; soulsticepizza.com.
Crawfish Boil at Phuc Yea. Thursday, Phuc Yea's monthly crawfish boil returns with dinner specials, party beats, and free admission. Take advantage of crawfish by the pound (MP) served with andouille sausage, corn, potatoes, and chili cajun butter, as well as grilled oysters on the half shell ($15 for a half dozen) with lemongrass garlic butter and bread crumbs, and jumbo shrimp cocktails ($15 for a half dozen) with bourbon cocktail sauce and sriracha remoulade. Buckets of beer and cocktails will be available at happy hour pricing until 8 p.m. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.
Adelita's Cafe Reopens in Little Haiti. Adela Alcantara had hesitations about going back into the restaurant business. After starting operations out of a laundromat in 1989 and opening seven restaurants across the county, Alcantara sold her Honduran restaurant empire, Adelita's, in 2011. The new incarnation of Adelita's Café in Little Haiti sees Alcantara and her daughter, Reina Cartagena, re-creating Central American classics on their own terms. On the menu, the baleada is a must for any fan of Honduran cuisine. The soft, thick taco is filled with beans, cream cheese, and a choice of beef, eggs, plantains, or other fillings. It's served with a side of pupusas — handmade corn tortillas stuffed with Honduran cheese — and a coleslaw featuring Adelita’s signature hot sauce. 6820 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-238-7882. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Chuleta at Toro Toro. At Richard Sandoval's Toro Toro, located inside the InterContinental Miami hotel, pork lovers can "go ham" on a new dish. The restaurant just introduced a monster-sized, 32-ounce cut of porcine goodness known as the Chuleta — a giant meat Mohawk of pork loin, ribs, and a strip of pork belly all in one. The kitchen prepares the massive slab of Duroc pork by marinating it in an achiote-spiked mixture for up to 24 hours. While the traditional way to cook the chuleta is deep frying, Toro Toro takes a lighter route, roasting it atop a wood-burning charcoal grill for a smoky element. It’s served with arañitas, cilantro sauce, tomatillo kimchi, Bibb lettuce, farrotto con gandules, and chorizo ($60). The dish arrives at your table sizzling on a cast-iron platter, the server at the ready to cut and plate it. It's best enjoyed as nibs of succulent meat dabbed with cilantro and kimchi wrapped in crisp, fresh lettuce leaves. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com.
