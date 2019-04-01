Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Soulstice Pizza Pop-Up and Phuc Yea's Crawfish Boil

This week, Soul Tavern continues its Soulstice pop-up concept with over a dozen different pizza options, Phuc Yea hosts a crawfish boil with drink specials, and Toro Toro introduces a monster-sized, 32-ounce cut of meat.

EXPAND Soul Tavern

Soulstice Pizza Pop-Up at Soul Tavern. Miami Beach's vegetarian and vegan gastropub, Soul Tavern, is celebrating spring with a Soulstice pop-up concept featuring over a dozen different pizza options. The eatery's pop-up menu will be available in-house for lunch and dinner and for delivery, with buy-one-get-one half-off specials on Wednesdays. The menu is made up of 18 personal 14-inch pizzas, which can be made gluten-free or vegan. It features options like the BBQ Lover with barbecue sauce, crumbled barbecue tempeh, purple cabbage slaw, and shredded or vegan mozzarella ($17) and a red pepper margherita with tomato sauce, fresh tomato, Brussels sprouts, roasted red pepper, mozzarella medallions, and basil ($16). For dessert, there's a chocolate and hazelnut pizza with chocolate and hazelnut spread, strawberry, and powdered beetroot sugar ($14). 1801 West Ave., Miami; 305-925-0799; soulsticepizza.com.