Toro Toro's New Menu Includes a Monster-Sized Slab of Pork

At Richard Sandoval's Toro Toro, located inside the InterContinental Miami hotel, pork lovers can "go ham" on a new dish.

The restaurant has just introduced a monster-sized, 32-ounce cut of porcine goodness known as the chuleta — a giant meat mohawk of pork loin, ribs, and a strip of pork belly all in one.

"The chuleta is a unique piece of meat, " says Toro Toro executive chef Jean Delgado. "It's a traditional dish from Puerto Rico, but with my own twist to it. Bringing a dish from Puerto Rico was important to me as a chef, and as a Puerto Rican."