Toro Toro's New Menu Includes a Monster-Sized Slab of Pork

At Richard Sandoval's Toro Toro, located inside the InterContinental Miami hotel, pork lovers can "go ham" on a new dish.
The restaurant has just introduced a monster-sized, 32-ounce cut of porcine goodness known as the
"The
The kitchen prepares the massive slab of Duroc pork by first marinating it in an achiote-spiked mixture for up to 24 hours. While the traditional way to cook the
The dish arrives at your table sizzling on a cast-iron platter, the server at the ready to cut and plate it. It's best enjoyed as nibs of succulent meat dabbed with cilantro and kimchi wrapped in crisp, fresh lettuce leaves.
Now in its seventh year, the Pan-Latin steakhouse has debuted 13 new dinner items weaved throughout the menu's many sections. Highlights include hamachi tiradito with habanero passionfruit
Large plates, especially those from the grill, include the aforementioned
Toro Toro. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com.
