Soul Tavern Launches Soulstice Pizza Pop-Up

Miami Beach's vegetarian and vegan gastropub, Soul Tavern, is celebrating Spring with a Soulstice pop-up concept featuring over a dozen different pizza options.

The eatery's pop-up menu launches today, Friday, March 29 and will be available in-house for lunch and dinner and for delivery, with buy-one-get-one half-off specials on Wednesdays.

As Soul Tavern's fresh, made-in-house pizza has been a consistent standout, owner Jason Gordon said that the three-month pop-up menu might be a prelude to a self-standing pizzeria concept. Like the rest of Soul Tavern's menu, vegetables are the stars of the dish.

Continue Reading

A collaborative effort between him, the restaurant's staff, and his wife Vanessa, the Soulstice menu is made up of 18 personal 14-inch pizzas, which can be made gluten-free or vegan. It features options like the BBQ Lover with BBQ sauce, crumbled BBQ tempeh. purple cabbage slaw, and shredded or vegan mozzarella ($17) and a red pepper margherita with tomato sauce, fresh tomato, Brussels sprouts , roasted red pepper, mozzarella medallions, and basil ($16).

There's also a shishito and macadamia nut cream pizza with tomato sauce, charred shishito pepper, roasted red pepper, fresh tomato, kale, raw macadamia nut cream, and basil ($16) and a smoked ricotta and fig version with fig jam, sundried tomato, house smoked ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, and baby arugula ($19).

EXPAND Soul Tavern

For dessert, there's a chocolate and hazelnut pizza with chocolate and hazelnut spread, strawberry, and powdered beetroot sugar ($14).

The special menu also features a garden fresh salad with baby arugula, kale, avocado, red bell peppers, tomatoes, black beans, and roasted pumpkin seeds ($12) and edamame hummus with pickled edamame relish and housemate malanga chips ($8).

Signature elixirs like the Immune Boost and the Sea of Zzz ($25) are also available. Kombucha is offered in flavors like blueberry mint, strawberry basil, pina caliente, and green goddess. Cold-pressed juice options include the Heart Beet with beet, pineapple, cucumber, berries, apple, and ginger, and the Glow, made with carrot, lemon, apple, and ginger ($10 each). The eatery also has a full bar with craft cocktails, draft beer, sake, and a sustainable wine menu.

The Sunset Harbour eatery opened in 2016, with a menu centered around the five elements of Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water, which according to Chinese medicine help balance the body, mind and spirit for optimal health. With its soothing welcoming atmosphere and picturesque Zen garden, Soul Tavern has established itself as a destination for people craving plant-based cuisine.

“It’s simple," says owner Jason Gordon, who's a local doctor of Chinese Qigong and an acupuncture physician. "Give our bodies the goodness they deserve while giving our spirits the flavor and fun they crave.”

Soul Tavern. 1801 West Avenue, Miami; 305.925.0799; soultavern.com; soulsticepizza.com.