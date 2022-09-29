Support Us

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Tanuki's Brunch Feast, Rose Matcha Latte, and Pumpkin Spice

September 29, 2022 8:00AM

The rose matcha latte is available through October. Photo courtesy of Vale Food Co.
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Tanuki's new brunch menu, new all-you-can-eat brunch, and seasonal special drinks from Vale Food Co. and Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar.

click to enlarge
Japanese pancakes from Tanuki for brunch
Photo courtesy of Tanuki

Weekend Brunch Feast at Tanuki

Starting this Saturday, Tanuki is launching a new brunch menu. The dishes include croquetas, avocado toast, and Japanese pancakes. Tanuki also serves a brunch prix fixe menu for $49 per person. During October the restaurant also offers the pink "Ume Blossom" cocktail, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday starting October 1, at 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; tanukimiami.com.
click to enlarge
Try a little bit of everything with this all-you-can-eat brunch.
Photo courtesy of the Louis Collection

Maü Miami's All-You-Can-Eat Brunch

An endless brunch is a good way to start the weekend. Maü launched its all-you-can-eat brunch for $48 per person with a bounty of choices such as eggs any style, bacon, sausage, pancakes, bagels, toast, home potatoes, and fresh fruit. An a la carte menu is available including the Maü burger and vanilla brioche French toast. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 3252 NE First Ave. Miami; Reservations via opentable.com.
click to enlarge
Fall favors return this October.
Photo courtesy of Vale Food Co.

New Seasonal Menu Items at Vale Food Co.

Vale Food Co. has added three new drinks to its menu. During October guests can try the new rose matcha latte in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with a portion of its proceeds donated to cancer research. From October to December guests can also order a pumpkin spice cold brew and a pumpkin spice latte. 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting October 1, at 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; valefoodco.com.
click to enlarge
Pumpkin spice is here to take center stage during fall.
Photo courtesy of Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

Pumpkin Spice at Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar

Do you smell the pumpkin spice in the air? Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar has launched pumpkin spice drinks to get you in the mood for fall. Whether you want a latte or an iced latte, the trend of the season is available until November. The pumpkin spice lattes will pair nicely with a croissant breakfast sandwich. Available until November 24, at various locations including South Beach and Brickell; cremagourmet.com.
