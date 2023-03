Miami Food Events This Weekend: Ventanita Empanadas, Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy, and Sundays at the Rancho

click to enlarge Empanadas from Half Moon Empanadas Half Moon Empanadas photo

Little Haiti Store Grand Opening Event

click to enlarge The event features four macabre cocktails. Rock Star Beer photo

Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy

click to enlarge New brunch dishes Photo by Erin Olive

Beaker & Gray's New Brunch Menu

click to enlarge An exclusive invite to Chef Patel's family farm Alpareno Restaurant Group photo

Sundays at the Rancho