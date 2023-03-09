Navigation
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Ventanita Empanadas, Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy, and Sundays at the Rancho

March 9, 2023 8:00AM

An Edgar Allan Poe speakeasy event comes to Miami this weekend.
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include ventanita empanadas in Little Haiti, an Edgar Allan Poe speakeasy, a new brunch menu from Beaker & Gray, and the return of Sundays at the Rancho.

Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected].
click to enlarge
Empanadas from Half Moon Empanadas
Half Moon Empanadas photo

Little Haiti Store Grand Opening Event

Half Moon Empanadas is opening a ventanita store in Little Haiti. To celebrate its grand opening, guests can get free empanadas during the event, which will feature other giveaways. 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at 5201 NW Second Ave., Miami. Register via halfmoonempanadas.com.
click to enlarge
The event features four macabre cocktails.
Rock Star Beer photo

Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy

The Raven Experience is a pop-up speakeasy dedicated to Edgar Allan Poe's stories. The event will feature four of his most famous stories and a mixologist who will transform the stories into four cocktails, including a "Twisted Brandy Punch." 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Coral Gables Historic Theater, 1001 E. Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; $45 per person via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
New brunch dishes
Photo by Erin Olive

Beaker & Gray's New Brunch Menu

The new weekend brunch will launch six dishes, including the Cuban breakfast, "lox-ster" roll, crispy rice, and vaca frita. Guests can opt for two-hour bottomless sparkling wine, mimosas, or watermelon mimosas. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; Reservations via resy.com.
click to enlarge
An exclusive invite to Chef Patel's family farm
Alpareno Restaurant Group photo

Sundays at the Rancho

For anyone who didn't get tickets to the sold-out event in February, chef Niven Patel continues his intimate farm-to-table experience at Rancho Patel. The experience includes a welcome cocktail and bites as the items are harvested for the three-course dinner paired with wine. 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at 16800 SW 296th St., Homestead. Dinner costs $250 per person via resy.com.
