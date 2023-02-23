Navigation
Miami Food Events This Weekend: SOBEWFF, Burgerfest, and Black History Month at Smorgasburg

February 23, 2023 9:00AM

The Grand Tasting Village is a SOBEWFF signature event.
Photo by World Red Eye
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Dos Hombres happy hour, Burgerfest, and Black History Month at Smorgasburg.

Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected].
José Andrés at Burger Bash
SOBEWFF photo

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns to Miami this weekend. Events will start as early as Thursday and last for the weekend, featuring favorites such as Burger Bash, the Grand Tasting Village, Bacardi Carnival, and new events, including Smorgasburg After Dark. Thursday, February 23, to Sunday, February 26, at various locations; Tickets via sobewff.org.
A mezcal night with the former stars of Breaking Bad
Dos Hombres photo

Dos Hombres Mezcal

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, former stars of Breaking Bad and creators of the Dos Hombes mezcal, are hosting a happy hour event at Oasis Wynwood. The menu will feature two signature cocktails crafted with their mezcal. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 24, at 2335 N Miami Ave., Miami; Free RSVP via tixr.com.
Cars and burgers festival at CityPlace Doral
CityPlace Doral photo

Burgerfest Car and Food Festival

CityPlace Doral is displaying the art and design of German automotive and pairing it with burgers. Burgerfest is an all-German car show and food festival where car lovers can get together and appreciate brands such as Porsche, Mercedes Benz, and BMW — all while chowing down on delicious burgers. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, February 25, at Fountain Plaza 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; Free entry; burgerfestusa.com.
Hallandale Beach Food & Groove
Village at Gulfstream Pegasus Park photo

Hallandale Beach Food & Groove: a Wine, Food, and Art Experience

If you love the South Beach Wine & Food Festival but live in Broward, why not attend Hallandale Beach Food & Groove this Saturday? This Arabian Nights-themed party turns the Village at Gulfstream Pegasus Park into a foodie paradise that combines music, art, food, and drink for a spectacular evening. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, February 25, at Village at Gulfstream Pegasus Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach. Tickets cost $75 at sobewff.org.
Derrick Turton from House of Mac
Photo by R Allen Photography

Smorgasburg Miami Celebrates Black History Month

In partnership with Derrick Turton from World Famous House of Mac, Smorgasburg celebrates Black History Month with a weekend-long event. Local vendors will have special dishes, and guest vendors will join, including House of Mac with a Jerk mac and cheese. Noon to 7 p.m., Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, at 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
