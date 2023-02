Miami Food Events This Weekend: SOBEWFF, Burgerfest, and Black History Month at Smorgasburg

click to enlarge José Andrés at Burger Bash SOBEWFF photo

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival

click to enlarge A mezcal night with the former stars of Breaking Bad Dos Hombres photo

Dos Hombres Mezcal

click to enlarge Cars and burgers festival at CityPlace Doral CityPlace Doral photo

Burgerfest Car and Food Festival

click to enlarge Hallandale Beach Food & Groove Village at Gulfstream Pegasus Park photo

Hallandale Beach Food & Groove: a Wine, Food, and Art Experience

click to enlarge Derrick Turton from House of Mac Photo by R Allen Photography

Smorgasburg Miami Celebrates Black History Month