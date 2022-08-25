Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Wag & Rock, Morini After Dark, Smorgasburg BBQ Day, and More

August 25, 2022 9:00AM

"On Cloud 9" celebration at Wynwood Brewing Co.
"On Cloud 9" celebration at Wynwood Brewing Co. Photo courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Co.
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Wag & Rock, Morini After Dark, Smorgasburg Miami BBQ Day, Wynwood Brewing Co.'s anniversary, and Taste at the Track.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
An evening surrounded by adoptable dogs and cocktails
Photo courtesy of W Miami

Wag & Rock

W Miami is partnering up with the Humane Society of Greater Miami to present "Wag & Rock." The event welcomes guests and their plus-one furry friends to meet adoptable dogs looking for a forever home. Guests will receive complimentary welcome Tito's cocktails and the W Miami will extend its happy hour menu for additional drinks and bites. Doggies can enjoy some treats, water, and a branded bandana to take home. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 26, at 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; marriott.com. Admission is free.
click to enlarge
Late night happy hour and live music
Photo courtesy of Osteria Morini Miami

Morini After Dark

Osteria Morini welcomes guests to intimate live music sessions. "Morini After Dark" is a partnership with Tigre Sounds where local artists present a curated selection of live music and different sounds. This Friday's performance is an R&B soul fusion set featuring Miluhska. Morini also has created a special late-night happy hour from 8 p.m. to close, featuring $11 negronis on draft and $6 beers. Music from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, August 26, at 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-918-1037. Reservations are recommended; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Drinking Pig BBQ, the main barbecue vendor at Smorgasburg Miami
Photo by Nicole Danna

Smorgasburg Miami BBQ Day

This weekend Smorgasburg hosts its annual international barbecue day. Drinking Pig BBQ, the venue's main barbecue vendor will be accompanied by guests Hometown BBQ and La Traila for the event. Other vendors will serve specials, including barbecue chicken pizza from Out the Window Pizza, a BBQ pulled pork taconada from Fusion Fuego, and a Vietnamese BBQ plate from Quan Ban by Tran An. The event is free and guests can enjoy live music. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com.
click to enlarge
Wynwood Brewing cofounders Luis "Pops" Brignoni Sr. and son Luis Brignoni
Photo courtesy of Wynwood Brewing

"On Cloud 9" Anniversary

Wynwood Brewing Co. celebrates nine years of business with a special "On Cloud 9" party. Guests can expect a lot of beer on tap, family fun with face painting, free cotton candy, jumbo-sized games, and DJ sets. Pair the variety of brews with food by Cluckin' Right Chicken and the Wolf of Tacos. The brewery will also be releasing its latest artist collaboration, “One of One” by Lola Blu, a blonde ale with apricot and tangerine. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at 565 NW 24th St., Miami. Advanced tickets cost $24 and cover four beers plus a free extra beer via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Tacos and tequila tasting overlooking the racetrack
Photo by Cris Morales

Taste at the Track

Taste at the Track is back for its second installment of the series, this time with tacos and tequila. The all-you-can-eat experience that overlooks the racetrack will include a variety of tacos such as al pastor, carnitas, barbacoa, tinga, and Mexican street corn. Tacos will be complemented by fresh guacamole and salsas. The tequila tastings feature Casamigos, Volcan, Lunazul, Tres Agaves, and Casa Noble. For dessert, guests will have churros with assorted sauces. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at the Flamingo Room at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach. Tickets cost $50 via gulfstreampark.com/events.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Voces de la Razón

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation