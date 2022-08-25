Miami Food Events This Weekend: Wag & Rock, Morini After Dark, Smorgasburg BBQ Day, and More

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Wag & Rock, Morini After Dark, Smorgasburg Miami BBQ Day, Wynwood Brewing Co.'s anniversary, and Taste at the Track.
Wag & Rock
W Miami is partnering up with the Humane Society of Greater Miami to present "Wag & Rock." The event welcomes guests and their plus-one furry friends to meet adoptable dogs looking for a forever home. Guests will receive complimentary welcome Tito's cocktails and the W Miami will extend its happy hour menu for additional drinks and bites. Doggies can enjoy some treats, water, and a branded bandana to take home. 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 26, at 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; marriott.com. Admission is free.
Morini After Dark
Osteria Morini welcomes guests to intimate live music sessions. "Morini After Dark" is a partnership with Tigre Sounds where local artists present a curated selection of live music and different sounds. This Friday's performance is an R&B soul fusion set featuring Miluhska. Morini also has created a special late-night happy hour from 8 p.m. to close, featuring $11 negronis on draft and $6 beers. Music from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, August 26, at 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-918-1037. Reservations are recommended; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Smorgasburg Miami BBQ Day
This weekend Smorgasburg hosts its annual international barbecue day. Drinking Pig BBQ
, the venue's main barbecue vendor will be accompanied by guests Hometown BBQ
and La Traila
for the event. Other vendors will serve specials, including barbecue chicken pizza from Out the Window Pizza, a BBQ pulled pork taconada from Fusion Fuego, and a Vietnamese BBQ plate from Quan Ban by Tran An. The event is free and guests can enjoy live music. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com.
"On Cloud 9" Anniversary
Wynwood Brewing Co. celebrates nine years of business with a special "On Cloud 9" party. Guests can expect a lot of beer on tap, family fun with face painting, free cotton candy, jumbo-sized games, and DJ sets. Pair the variety of brews with food by Cluckin' Right Chicken and the Wolf of Tacos. The brewery will also be releasing its latest artist collaboration, “One of One” by Lola Blu, a blonde ale with apricot and tangerine. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at 565 NW 24th St., Miami. Advanced tickets cost $24 and cover four beers plus a free extra beer via eventbrite.com.
Taste at the Track
Taste at the Track is back for its second installment of the series, this time with tacos and tequila. The all-you-can-eat experience that overlooks the racetrack will include a variety of tacos such as al pastor, carnitas, barbacoa, tinga, and Mexican street corn. Tacos will be complemented by fresh guacamole and salsas. The tequila tastings feature Casamigos, Volcan, Lunazul, Tres Agaves, and Casa Noble. For dessert, guests will have churros with assorted sauces. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at the Flamingo Room at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach. Tickets cost $50 via gulfstreampark.com/events.