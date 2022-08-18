Miami Food Events This Weekend: Woofs and Waffles, Polo Norte Ice Cream, Pittie Mixer, and More

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Woofs and Waffles Brunch, Dog Fish Miami's newest beer release, Pittie Mixer by Ceiba, Twilight Funhouse, Cracked by Chef Adrianne's new brunch, and free ice cream from Polo Norte Restaurant.
Pittie Mixer hosted by Ceiba
Photo by Joseph Pye
Beer and Pittie Mixer
Ceiba will host a dog-friendly Pittie Mixer for beer and dog lovers. Hope Express Pet Adoption will be at the event with pets looking for a forever home, and Ceiba will gift anyone who adopts a pet a $20 tab. There will also be a new beer drop from Shōjō Beer Company
and Black Pit Brewing & Co.
One dollar from every Miami Sidra purchased from Ceiba and 100 percent of the proceeds from Shōjō and Black Pit’s beer will be donated to Miami-Dade Animal Services. 6 p.m. Friday, August 19, at 4233 SW 75th Ave., Miami; ceiba.com.
New release from Dogfish Head Miami
Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head Miami
Get Ready for the Robot Anarchy Release
Dogfish Head invites you to stop by this Saturday and try the newest beer release. The Robot Anarchy is described as a "hazy Indian Pale Ale" with 6.8% ABV. The beer will be offered on draft or priced at $16 for a four-pack. Dogfish encourages guests to pair the beer with the new Charlie's fried chicken sandwich, made with Dogfish’s epic sauce. Saturday, August 20, at 325 NW 24th St., Miami; dogfishhead.com.
Brunch with your best friend!
Photo courtesy of World of Beer
Woofs and Waffles Brunch
New brunch alert, this time from World of Beer. Bring your pup to have some brunch this Saturday, where they can taste some doggie ice cream, pancakes, or a full doggie brunch bowl. For humans, the brunch menu includes a "Human Treat" bacon flight and Fido's flatbread. The special cocktails include "Mutts About You," "Very Furr," and the "Central Bark" shot. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 20, at 8700 NW 36th St., Ste. 102, Doral; 786-807-7582; worldofbeer.com.
Twilight Funhouse at the Carousel Club
Photo courtesy of Carousel Club
Cotton Candy, Frozen Drinks, and Acrobats
This Saturday, the Carousel Club will host a Twilight Funhouse. The event will be full of performers, including stilt-walkers and aerialists. Guests can try the club's specialty frozen cocktails made with different fruits and taste some complimentary cotton candy. If you want something more filling, Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, and Ms. Cheezious will be selling food. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, August 20, at 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Bubbles, Beats, & Brunch begins this Saturday.
Photo courtesy of Cracked by Chef Adrianne
The New Bubbles, Beats, & Brunch
Starting this weekend, Cracked by Chef Adrianne will offer a new brunch with a lot of prosecco. Parties of two or more will receive one complimentary bottle of prosecco when they purchase at least two brunch entrees, and parties of six and more will receive two bottles with the purchase of at least four entrées. Brunch items include steak and eggs, Belgian waffles, and buttermilk pancakes. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 7400 SW 57th Ct. #101, South Miami; igotcracked.com.
The Copa Lolita made of two scoops of any flavor of ice cream with flan.
Photo courtesy of Polo Norte Restaurant
Free Ice Cream From Polo Norte
Polo Norte Restaurant is celebrating 30 years, and they have a gift for you! To give thanks to the community, Polo Norte is giving anyone that comes into the restaurant a free ice cream this Sunday. Guests don't need to buy anything or dine in for this promotion but are encouraged to try some Cuban dishes. Some of the most popular ice creams include the "Copa Lolita," the "Pico Turquino," and "Suero," which is Polo Norte's specialty shake. Sunday, August 21, at various locations; polonorterestaurant.com.