Miami Food Events This Weekend: Tiki Fest, Black Pepper Food Festival, Salsa Sundays, and More

This week's food and drink events across Miami include a Tiki Fest, the return of Black Pepper Food Festival, Salsa Sundays, a Sommelier Supper Series, and brunch from Pink Paloma.
Unlimited tiki drinks at Rosa Sky Rooftop
Photo courtesy of Rosa Sky Rooftop
Tiki Fest for National Tiki Day
Rosa Sky Rooftop will host its first Tiki Fest this Saturday. The event will feature unlimited tiki cocktails, including the "Banana Rye Tai" made with Redemption rye rum cask, banana liqueur, lime juice, and orgeat. Guests will also get a limited-edition tiki glass as a souvenir and a rum tasting. All cocktails and tastings are made with top rums, including Santa Teresa, Ron Zacapa, Papa's Pilar, Pusser's, and Plantation. 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 13, at 115 SW Eighth St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 vis exploretock.com and $40 at the door.
The Black Pepper Food Festival returns to Miami.
Photo courtesy of The Black Pepper Food Festival
The Black Pepper Food Festiva
The Black Pepper Food Festival is back, bringing an explosion of taste to South Florida. The festival will highlight local Black chefs and Black-owned restaurants and food trucks through small bites, wine tastings, and live cooking demonstrations. The event will offer more than 35 culinary options, including Fannoh Flavor, Smitty's Wings, Sweet Cheesecake Delights, and Cleveland's Old Fashioned Ice Cream. The wine bar will feature the McBride Sisters Wine Company and D. Wade Cellars. 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 13, at Florida International University Biscayne Bay Campus, 3000 NE 151st St., North Miami; 305-348-2000; blackpepperfoodfest.com. Admission is free; VIP tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com.
Salsaton Trio will play live for Salsa Sunday this weekend.
Photo courtesy of Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.
Salsa Sundays at Sweet Liberty
Get ready to dance! Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co. is launching a free admission "Salsa Sunday" every second Sunday of the month. This Sunday, the Salsaton Trio will be playing live from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will feature brunch from noon to 5 p.m.; bottomless rosé will also be available for $35. From 4 to 8 p.m., guests can continue to salsa while sipping cocktails for $9 and eating oysters for 95 cents from the happy hour menu. Sunday, August 14, at 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com. Reservations are recommended.
Cote Miami prepares for the arrival of the Sommelier Supper Series.
Photo by Gary He
Sunday Sommelier Supper Series at Cote
Cote Miami is bringing back the "Sommelier Supper Series" this weekend. With a promise to explore the wine world, the series kicks off with "high-elevation" wines featuring Macarena Carrillo and runs every Sunday until October 16 with a different theme. The exclusive wine dinner will range from $185 to $215 per person for a sommelier-curated wine selection and Cote's signature steaks and sides. 7 to 10 p.m. Sundays, at 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami; cotemiami.com. Tickets cost $185 to $215 via sevenrooms.com.
New Brunch Alert!
Photo courtesy of Pink Paloma
Pink Paloma Launches Sunday Brunch
Pink Paloma Tacos & Tequila at Wynwood Marketplace now has a Sunday brunch. The Mexican-style brunch includes $14 options such as chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, burritos, tostadas, and breakfast quesadillas, or steak and eggs for $18. $25 bottomless mimosas and an array of cocktails such as palomas are available for guests to enjoy on the outdoor terrace. Noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 954-326-6733; pinkpalomawynwood.com.