Miami Food Events This Weekend: Sustainable Supperclub, Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour, and Marlin's Beerfest

April 13, 2023 8:00AM

The Miami Marlins host the first Beerfest of the season.
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include Sustainable Supperclub, a cooking demonstration with Franco Noriega, Beerfest at LoanDepot Park, and the Wine Spectator's Grand Tour.

James Beard Award-winner Chef Allen Susser
Chef Allen Susser photo

Sustainable Supperclub at Superblue

For the first time in two years, the pop-up that raises awareness of food waste is back at Superblue in celebration of Earth month and national food waste prevention week. The event offers sustainable seafood tapas in partnership with chef Allen Susser and sustainable prosecco by Valdo Wines. 7 to 10 p.m. at 1101 NW 23rd St., Miami; $125 via eventbrite.com.
A cooking demo and afterparty
Photo by Deepsleep Studio

Cooking Demonstration with Franco Noriega at Time Out Market

Chef Franco Noriega is coming to Time Out Market for a one-night-only "no-cook" cooking demonstration. After the chef's demonstration, guests will go to the market and pick up all the ingredients to make an appetizer-sized ceviche. 7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 14, at 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; $50 via eventbrite.com.
Take me out to the Beerfest.
Miami Marlins photo

Beerfest at LoanDepot Park

The Miami Marlins will host the first Beerfest of the season this weekend. Guests can pregame by sampling domestic, international, and local craft brews with access two hours before the first pitch. Tickets include a souvenir Beerfest sampling mug and tickets for the game. Beerfest starts at 2 p.m. and the game starts at 4:10 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at 501 Marlins Way, Miami; $30 via mlb.com.
More than 200 top-rated wines
Photo by Jacob Kepler for Wine Spectator

Wine Spectator's Grand Tour Florida 2023 at Hard Rock Hollywood

Wine Spectator's wine tour is coming to Miami this weekend. The event will feature more than 200 wines rated 90 points or higher by Wine Spectator's editors and will be paired with a buffet while guests interact with the winemakers. Part of the profits will go toward the Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; $275 via grandtour.winespectator.com.
