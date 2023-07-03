Navigation
Miami Food Events This Week: July 4th, Pizza Day, and Summer Social Hour

July 3, 2023 8:00AM

LPM in Brickell features special "Recipes for Our Friends" drinks. LPM Restaurant & Bar photo
This week's Miami food and drink events include Italica Midtown's new weekday promotions, a cocktail special at LPM in Brickell, a "Summer Social Hour" at Hutong, and a link to our Fourth of July guides.

Know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
Breakwater Hospitality photo

Miami's Best Fourth of July Events

This week is the Fourth of July, and although it falls on a Tuesday, that won't stop anyone from celebrating. With so many options ranging from barbecues to happy hours and plenty of fireworks, this list will help you pick the best Independence Day food and drink events across the Magic City.

LPM's "Pablo" is a cocktail that celebrates the friendship between Jean Cocteau and Pablo Picasso
LPM Restaurant & Bar photo

"Recipes for Our Friends" Special

It has been one year since LPM launched its special cocktail menu inspired by French artist Jean Cocteau. To celebrate his birthday this week, LPM will offer a complimentary mini version of two of its most popular drinks from the menu: the "Lettre à Coco" (representing the friendship between Cocteau and Coco Chanel) and "Pablo" (representing the friendship between Cocteau and Picasso). 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; lpmrestaurants.com.
Pizza Mondays at Italica bring a variety of pizza selections from the menu.
Italica Midtown photo

Pizza Day & Spritz Day

Italica Midtown has launched two new weekday promotions. On pizza Mondays, classic and special pizzas, including the "Pomodoro e Aglio" and the "Tartuffa," are available for $10 to $15. On Wednesdays, guests are invited to avail themselves of $5 spritzes, including "Il Clasico," "Il Floreale," and the "Better Than Sweet." Mondays and Wednesdays, at 3201 NE First Ave., Miami; italicaus.com.
Hutong offers an extended happy hour for these long summer nights.
Hutong Miami photo

Summer Special Happy Hour

Now that summer is here, Hutong has extended its happy hour. The weeklong social hour features $12 signature cocktails, including the "Comfortably Numb," the "Sakura," and the "Szechuan Dragon," wines by the glass priced from $9 to $14, and bites starting at $10. The summer bites include vegetarian spring rolls, calamari flowers, truffle mushroom bao, and prawn and scallop wontons. Noon to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, at 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; hutong-miami.com.
