Miami Food Events This Week: July 4th, Pizza Day, and Summer Social Hour

This week's Miami food and drink events include Italica Midtown's new weekday promotions, a cocktail special at LPM in Brickell, a "Summer Social Hour" at Hutong, and a link to our Fourth of July guides.
The Wharf will host Fourth of July celebrations.
Miami's Best Fourth of July Events
This week is the Fourth of July, and although it falls on a Tuesday, that won't stop anyone from celebrating. With so many options ranging from barbecues to happy hours and plenty of fireworks, this list will help you pick the best Independence Day food and drink events across the Magic City
LPM's "Pablo" is a cocktail that celebrates the friendship between Jean Cocteau and Pablo Picasso
"Recipes for Our Friends" Special
It has been one year since LPM launched its special cocktail menu inspired by French artist Jean Cocteau. To celebrate his birthday this week, LPM will offer a complimentary mini version of two of its most popular drinks from the menu: the "Lettre à Coco" (representing the friendship between Cocteau and Coco Chanel) and "Pablo" (representing the friendship between Cocteau and Picasso). 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; lpmrestaurants.com.
Pizza Mondays at Italica bring a variety of pizza selections from the menu.
Pizza Day & Spritz Day
Italica Midtown has launched two new weekday promotions. On pizza Mondays, classic and special pizzas, including the "Pomodoro e Aglio" and the "Tartuffa," are available for $10 to $15. On Wednesdays, guests are invited to avail themselves of $5 spritzes, including "Il Clasico," "Il Floreale," and the "Better Than Sweet." Mondays and Wednesdays, at 3201 NE First Ave., Miami; italicaus.com.
Hutong offers an extended happy hour for these long summer nights.
Summer Special Happy Hour
Now that summer is here, Hutong has extended its happy hour. The weeklong social hour features $12 signature cocktails, including the "Comfortably Numb," the "Sakura," and the "Szechuan Dragon," wines by the glass priced from $9 to $14, and bites starting at $10. The summer bites include vegetarian spring rolls, calamari flowers, truffle mushroom bao, and prawn and scallop wontons. Noon to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, at 600 Brickell Ave., Miami; hutong-miami.com.