Where to Watch the Fourth of July Fireworks in South Florida

It's that time for us all to celebrate the red, white, and blue. And, yes, that means gathering to enjoy the classic American pastime of watching things get lit on fire and blown up.
Here in Miami and the greater South Florida area, we have countless options for dazzling fireworks displays on Independence Day. As icing on the freedom cake, the best ones are all free (There's even one with a free Flo Rida show.)
Here are your ten best bets for fireworks this Fourth of July. Also, check out New Times'
guide on where to eat and drink on the Fourth of July
.
Coconut Grove
Classical music on the Fourth of July feels right. The Miami Symphony Orchestra will again perform at Peacock Park in Coconut Grove, with a drone display (no fireworks) following its 7 p.m. performance. As a fun bonus to the experience, there will be a picnic contest on site, with organizers awarding prizes for the best eco-friendly picnic setup. 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; coconutgrove.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Doral
Doral has a couple of different fireworks happenings on the Fourth. The first — which promises to be yuge
and bigly
beyond belief — is happening at Trump National Doral at 9:20 p.m. You'll need a ticket to get in, and a limited number are available. The second event is at Doral Glades Park, which, given the geography, will be visible from several miles away. You won't need a ticket for that. 6 p.m. at Trump National Doral, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; cityofdoral.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Downtown Miami
America's birthday bash is a go at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. The party, sponsored by Commissioner Joe Carollo, will feature live performances from Gabriela Vergara, Marger, Roxy Nodarse, Genesis Diaz, Mariale & Her Orchestra, and Maylu Viva Broadway, culminating in a massive fireworks show at 9 p.m. With adjacent shops and plenty of lawn space, this event is as family-friendly as it gets. 4 to 10 p.m. at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Admission is free.
Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale does not mess around when it comes to the Fourth of July, folks. Its event starts at noon with a kids' zone, beach games, contests, face painting, inflatable water slides, and beach vistas. Among its musical performances, Flo Rida will perform from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. A 23-minute fireworks show will follow his set. Noon to 9:15 p.m. at Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; parks.fortlauderdale.gov. Admission is free.
Hialeah
Nearly 20,000 locals attend Hialeah's Independence Day celebration each year for good reason. This year's entertainment, starting at 4 p.m., includes Latin mainstays Lenier, Ricky Valido, and Marlon Fernandez. Afterward, a 30-minute firework display will close out the evening. 4 to 10 p.m. at Milander Park, 4800 Palm Ave., Hialeah; hialeahfl.gov. Admission is free.
Hollywood
The City of Hollywood's festivities begin at 5 p.m. at Hollywood Beach Theater, where you'll find a string of live entertainment until 9 p.m. The lineup still hasn't been announced, but keep a lookout on the city's website for the confirmed schedule. As for fireworks, there will be an offshore display starting at 9 p.m. sharp. 5 to 10 p.m. on Hollywood Beach near Hollywood Beach Theater, 200 Johnson St., Hollywood; hollywoodfl.org. Admission is free.
Homestead
Homestead Miami Speedway isn't just for zipping cars. There will be zipping fireworks on the Fourth, too. The Homestead event starts at 6 p.m. and promises food trucks, culinary vendors, a lineup of entertainment, and face painting and games for the kiddos. 6 to 10 p.m. at Homestead Miami Speedway, 1 Ralph Sanchez Speedway Blvd., Homestead; cityofhomestead.com. Admission is free.
The City of Miami Beach is hosting its Fire on the Fourth event in North Beach.
City of Miami Beach photo
Miami Beach
Miami Beach hosts two Fourth of July events at opposite ends of the barrier island. In North Beach, the Fire on the Fourth event is as multifaceted as it gets, with a family-fun zone complete with a rock climbing wall and a mega obstacle course. Several DJs and the Miami Beats, whose guitarist Jacin Paul regularly jams with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, will perform throughout the day. Meanwhile, the Miami Beach Bandshell will host a roller disco, and the fireworks and drone show will start at 9 p.m. In South Beach, the Ocean Drive Association will host its annual Independence Day Fireworks & Patriotic Concert with a performance by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival orchestra and a fireworks display at 9 p.m. 3 to 9 p.m. at 73rd Street and Collins Ave., Miami Beach; and 8:30 p.m. at Lummus Park, Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach; miamibeachfl.gov. Admission is free.
Sunrise
The Florida Panthers sure made some fireworks happen this season — figuratively. On the Fourth of July, the team's home venue, FLA Live Arena, will provide the setting for some literal fireworks. As part of the City of Sunrise's celebration, the arena will host a children's fun zone, food and beverage offerings, and performances by Alexander Starr, the Golden People, and DJ Icon. Count on fireworks starting by 9:30 p.m. 6 to 10 p.m. at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; sunrisefl.gov. Admission is free.
Tropical Park
Miami-Dade Parks is throwing down on a couple of different fronts. First, it's parks & recreation month; second, it's America's birthday. What this means for you are activities aplenty for enjoying Tropical Park to the max, including games, giveaways, food trucks, and live tunes. The fireworks display here starts at 8:45 p.m., so bring your lawn chairs and get situated early. 4 to 10 p.m. at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; miamidade.gov. Admission is free.