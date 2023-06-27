Miami's Best Fourth of July Food and Drink Events

This week, we've got one thing on our minds: partying like it’s 1776 to ring in America’s booziest and most barbecue-focused birthday party.
But if you haven't decided precisely where or how you'll be celebrating our country's most patriotic weekend, we've put together this list of Miami's best Fourth of July celebrations.
From happy-hour specials and Fourth of July-themed cocktails to special menus and a four-day brunch extravaganza, listed in alphabetical order below are the top food and drink events in celebration of Independence Day in the Magic City.
Editor's note: Unless otherwise noted, all events take place on Tuesday, July 4. Reservations are suggested.
The Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park will have an Independence Day celebration with fireworks.
Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
On Tuesday, July 4, the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park once again hosts its "Magical Fireworks Show." Those who RSVP via Eventbrite receive a complimentary red, white, or blue cocktail before 6 p.m., and for every American whiskey purchased, the buyer gets a free Budweiser. Onsite food includes Los Altos, Spris Artisan Pizza, and Ms. Cheezious. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com
. Thursday, July 4, from 4 p.m. to late at 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 964-228-3378; carouselclub.com.
Celebrate Independence Day with Turnberry Resort's "Fourth On the Green" party.
JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa
The JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa takes the Fourth of July to new heights this year, playing host to multiple holiday-themed events, including its annual "Fourth on the Green" fireworks party. Want to get the party started early? The property's water park features a FlowRider surf simulator pool, lazy river, and seven slides from a 60-foot tower as well as a 4,000-square-foot kids' pool play area and adults-only VIP Oasis pool. Day passes start at $250 per person and feature specials all weekend long, from family lawn games to DJs with poolside entertainment. On Independence Day, "Fireworks on the Green" invites guests to sip and savor unlimited food from local food trucks along with beverages including beer, wine, water, and soda. Kids can let loose in a bounce house or take part in lawn games, while adults can enjoy pop-ups by Heineken, Corona Premier, Tito's vodka, and Ketel One vodka. Entertainment includes a live band and DJ along with a fireworks display. The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased on Tock
and are priced at $150 per adult and $75 per child. Tuesday, July 4, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 305-932-6200; marriott.com.
Watch the fireworks from the La Terrazza rooftop patio.
La Terrazza
This Independence Day, don’t overlook La Terrazza, a rooftop restaurant and lounge from the owners of Fiola Miami that offers panoramic views of Coral Gables from the top of the Sunset Building. This Fourth of July, La Terrazza will feature a special à la carte grill menu (available for dinner during the holiday only). The Independence Day menu ranges from oysters and shrimp cocktail to Maine lobster rolls, Wagyu hot dogs, and a dry-aged cowboy rib eye served with classic American sides like macaroni & cheese, corn on the cob, and desserts like apple pie and brownies. Tuesday, July 4, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at 1515 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables; 310-912-2639; fiolamiami.com/la-terrazza-da-fiola.
Celebrate the Fourth of July at Loews Coral Gables.
Loews Coral Gables
Loews Coral Gables will offer an Independence Day celebration that's perfect for the whole family. On Tuesday, July 4, the hotel hosts its "Star Spangled BBQ," a special dinner hosted at the venue’s ninth-floor event lawn. Enjoy an all-American spread featuring barbecue staples, live grilling stations, plenty of desserts, and an open bar. (Premium spirit activations take place all weekend poolside and at the venue’s Americana Bar.) The dinner costs $175 per adult (including open bar) and $100 per child ages 6 to 12 (children under 5 eat free). To make reservations visit Resy
. Tuesday, July 4, from 6 to 10 p.m., 2950 Coconut Grove Dr., Coral Gables; 786-772-7600; loewshotels.com/coral-gables.
The Moxy Miami South Beach will host a firework viewing party.
Moxy Miami South Beach
Moxy Miami South Beach's rooftop venue, the Upside, offers a Fourth of July celebration and fireworks viewing party this Independence Day. The event features food and drink specials, DJs, and an all-American food menu — along with unobstructed views of the Miami Beach fireworks that commence at 9 p.m. Admission costs $15 per person for non-hotel guests and includes a complimentary High Noon hard seltzer. An additional open bar package, available from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., is priced at $150 per person. Tuesday, July 4, from 6 to 11 p.m. at 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-600-4292; marriott.com.
Celebrate the Fourth of July with a drink in your hand and toes in the sand at Nikki Beach.
Nikki Beach
This Independence Day, Nikki Beach decks out in red, white, and blue to celebrate America’s stars and stripes. The beach club and restaurant offers a special dining experience featuring all your favorite American foods — from classic hot dogs and a brisket sandwich to smoked mac & cheese and a specialty "Classic Coke Float" made with Bulleit bourbon, vanilla ice cream, and Coca-Cola. End the evening with a big bang as the sky lights up with a special fireworks show. Tuesday, July 4, 2 to 10 p.m. (fireworks begin at 9 p.m.) at 1 Ocean Dr., Miami; 305-538-1111; miami-beach.nikkibeach.com.
Nighttime view at the Ritz-Carlton
Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne
Head to the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne on Tuesday, July 4, to celebrate with a special barbecue party followed by waterfront fireworks. The festivities include music, party favors, and a feast of picnic-style salads, New York strip steak, barbecue ribs, shrimp on the barbie, grilled chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs, nonalcoholic beverages, and an array of sweet treats. The meal is priced at $109 per adult and $57 per child ages 3 to 12. Libations are available for separate purchase at the hotel bar. Dinner is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. A cash bar will be available, and each reservation includes a private table. Tickets are for sale via Eventbrite for $120 per person. Tuesday, July 4, at 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4228; ritzcarlton.com.
Rosa Sky Rooftop
Rosa Sky Rooftop
Set above the bustling city, Rosa Sky Rooftop makes for an unforgettable Independence Day experience with its unrivaled panoramic views of the Miami skyline paired with an all-star music lineup. On Tuesday, July 4, the venue unveils its exclusive "Star Spangled Sipper," a patriotic cocktail that showcases vodka, lime, Filthy cherry juice, Suze bitters, and a touch of simple syrup. Tuesday, July 4, at 115 SW Eighth St., 22nd Fl., Miami; 786-745-7486; rosaskyrooftop.com.
Burgers and shakes
Shoma Bazaar
This Independence Day, Shoma Bazaar hosts a special BFF Burgers x the Market Milkshake Bar collaboration wherein you can get BFF minis, fries, and your choice of a vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry milkshake for $25 per person. If you’re looking to stay a while, beer buckets will be flowing, with five beers of your choice for $25 a bucket, along with live music by DJ Kenyi from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at 9420 NW 41st St., Doral; 786-410-4700; shomabazaar.com.
The Wharf invites one and all to its "Star Spangled Awesome" Fourth of July party.
The Wharf Miami and the Wharf Fort Lauderdale
Whether you’re in Broward or Miami-Dade, the Wharf nearest you will host its annual “Star-Spangled Awesome” extravaganza on Tuesday, July 4, with a fireworks show to view over the waterfront (in Miami only). Festivities kick off on Thursday, June 30, and last through the weekend, featuring daily specials and activities from a $9 red, white, and blue cocktail to the Tuesday-only deal that offers guests a free can of PBR when they buy a shot of American whiskey. The event is free to attend at both locations. Tuesday, July 4, from noon to 1 a.m. at 114 SW North River Dr. Miami and 20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; wharfmiami.com.