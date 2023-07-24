Food and Drink Events This Week: National Tequila Day, Miss Hooters, Whiskey Wednesday

This week's Miami food and drink events include deals for national tequila day, a "Miss Hooters" sendoff with food and drink specials, and whiskey Wednesday at Batch Gastropub.
Celebrate national tequila day at Rio’s Tequila Bar.
SFL Hospitality Group
National Tequila Day at Rio's
Fort Lauderdale's tequila-dedicated cocktail bar is not letting Monday get in the way of national tequila day. For one day only, all tequila-based drinks from the bar will be half-priced, including a lineup of new cocktails. Some of the bar's signature drinks include the "Smoking Gun" with Se Busca blanco mezcal and "El Padrino," the bar's twist on sister establishment Canyon's
classic prickly pear margarita. 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 24, at 620 South Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; @riostequilabar.
Toast to national tequila day with a game of miniature golf (and margaritas) at Puttshack.
Puttshack photo
National Tequila Day at Puttshack
This week, Puttshak is throwing a summer beach party bash in celebration of national tequila day. The Miami location's terrace will open two portable bars to serve samples of Puttshack's different tequila cocktails, including favorites like the frozen Aperol coconut margarita. The first 30 guests to arrive will receive a goodie bag with a mini 1800 tequila coconut bottle and an 1800 tequila T-shirt. Monday, July 24, at 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; puttshack.com.
A spread from Sports & Social at Vivo! Dolphin Mall
Vivo! Dolphin Mall photo
National Tequila Day at Sports & Social
The newly opened Sports & Social is a great place to celebrate national tequila day thanks to its countless arcade games and three full-service indoor and outdoor bars. During the boozy holiday, each will serve $5 Social margaritas and $7 Patron tequila shots all day, and from 6 to 7 p.m., guests can cash in on free margaritas. Monday, July 24, at 11401 NW 12th St., Miami; vivodolphinmall.com.
A margarita from Naked Taco
Naked Taco photo
National Tequila Day at Naked Taco
In honor of national tequila day, all Naked Taco locations will offer $8.88 margaritas. The deal features a number of the restaurant's flavors, including favorites like the "Making Me Mango," and "Water My Melons," strawberry-basil, pomegranate, and spicy takes like the jalapeño-infused "Some Like It Hot." Monday, July 24, at all Naked Taco locations; lovenakedtaco.com.
Gracie William (left) and Grace Burchett are the two South Florida contestants for the Miss Hooters International Pageant.
South Florida Hooters
Miss Hooters International Pageant Sendoff
Gracie Williams (Weston) and Grace Burchett (Naples) will be the celebrity bartenders at Hooters Weston this Tuesday for a special sendoff before they leave to compete in the 2023 Miss Hooters International Pageant
. The event features "Summer on Ice" specials that include $19.83 crab legs, half-price fried pickles, beer bucket specials, and $3 domestic drafts. 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at 2282 Weston Rd., Weston; hooters.com.
A toast for whiskey Wednesday.
Batch Hospitality photo
Whiskey Wednesday
Whiskey lovers may want to head to Batch Gastropub in Fort Lauderdale this week for a special tasting event with Coppercraft Distillery
and Jos. A. Magnus bourbon
. Coppercraft whiskey master Carter Perks will be on hand to answer questions and discuss both brands as guests participate in sampling a whiskey flight with four pours that include Magnus' Murray Hill Club Blend and Cigar Blend. Food specials will also be available and include a smoked pork belly and a fresh watermelon salad. Reservations from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at 525 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; $62.50 per person via opentable.com.