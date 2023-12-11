Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: The Nutcracker at Issabella’s, Spiked Cocoa, and a Bar Takeover

This week's Miami food and drink events include a performance of The Nutcracker
at Issabella's, a special spiked hot chocolate at Hatch for national cocoa day, a bar takeover and book signing at Burlock Coast, and the annual Shots for Tots toy drive at Batch.
Issabella's has a lovely bar perfect for the holidays.
The Nutcracker at Issabella's
With the end of Art Basel, it's time to get in the holiday spirit at Issabella's, which will be hosting a festive performance and dinner this week. The experience features the best of The Nutcracker
, including music from Tchaikovsky's "Waltz of the Flowers" and "The March & Sugar Plum Fairy." At the event, guests can enjoy a three-course meal with signature dishes from the restaurant, including their spicy rigatoni, branzino filet, Issabella's pavlova, and the chocolate dome. A separate curated wine pairing menu is available for purchase. 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, at 1022 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; Tickets cost $125 per person and include the dinner and Nutcracker experience via exploretock.com.
"Pancake in a Glass" cocktail from Hatch.
Spiked Cocoa at Hatch
There seems to be a holiday for everything nowadays, and this week, Hatch is celebrating national cocoa day with a limited-time cocktail. The "S'more Than a Feeling" cocktail is Hatch's new boozy hot chocolate made with vodka, vanilla syrup, and Irish cream liqueur. If hot chocolate isn't your favorite, Hatch also offers their year-round menu items, including the "Pancake in a Glass" cocktail made with vodka and crème de cacao or a twist on the old-fashioned called "Cold Fashioned." Wednesday, December 13, through Monday, January 1, 2024, at 715 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; hatchbrunch.com.
Holiday cocktails and a book signing are all on the menu at Burlock Coast.
Bar Takeover and Book Signing at Burlock Coast
Burlock Coast hosts a bar takeover and book signing this week. Bartender Alexa Delgado will be behind the bar serving holiday cocktails, including the "Pah Rum Pomm Pomm Pomm" with Don Julio Blanco, "Bah Humbug!" crafted with coffee-infused Campari, and the "Christmas in the Tropics Bullet." While guests enjoy the cocktails, journalist and author Christiana Lilly will present limited copies of her new book, 100 Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale Before You Die
. Each signed copy of the book ($18) includes a complimentary cocktail. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; burlockcoast.com.
The annual Shots for Tots toy drive at Batch Gastropub in Brickell
Annual Shots for Tots Toy Drive for a Festive Cause
It's the season of giving, and Batch Hospitality Group, owners of Batch Gastropub and Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap, is repaying kindness with their annual Shots for Tots toy drive across their four South Florida locations this week. Batch invites guests to put on ugly sweaters and bring unwrapped toys to any of their four locations to benefit children from The Miami Children's Hospital
and Patches PPEC
. Each guest with a toy will receive a shot on the house. The toy drive will end with a grand finale party at each location. The grand finale party occurs on December 14 at Batch Gastropub in Brickell at 7 p.m., on December 15 at Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap in Fort Lauderdale at 6 p.m., on December 16 at Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap in West Palm Beach at noon, and on December 17 at Batch Gastropub in Delray Beach at noon. Through Sunday, December 17, at 30 SW 12th St. Miami; batchhospitalitygroup.com.