Miami Food Events This Week: Amazonica's Meal Deal, Family Wellness Day, and Pilo's Exclusive Diner

Food and drink events across Miami this week include a new meal deal, a family wellness day, an exclusive chef's table dining, and national ice cream sandwich day.
The pandebono sandwich at Amazonica
New Meal Deal from Amazonica
Starting August 1, Amazonica will launch a new meal deal. For only $20, guests can enjoy a full meal, including a pandebono sandwich made of roast turkey, pepper jack cheese, and cherry spread between cheesy waffle bread and served with chips. For a drink, you have a choice of the new refreshing mango limonada or a coffee beverage made with Devoción coffee sourced from Colombia. The meal also includes a dessert choice of oblea in cookies and cream or strawberry meringue flavors. Starting Monday, August 1 through August 30, in-person orders only at 1250 S. Miami Ave., Suite 601, Miami; amazonicamiami.com.
Celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day with Paletas Morelia.
National Ice Cream Sandwich Day at Paletas Morelia
National Ice Cream Sandwich Day is this week and Paletas Morelia wants to offer you a treat. On August 2, anyone who visits the store and purchases one paleta will get free sandwich toppings (between two chocolate wafers.) You can choose any flavor to make your pop into an ice cream sandwich. Try something new or stick to the classic creamy flavors like Belgian chocolate. If you are looking for summer flavors, Morelia just launched their limited-time "boozy" paletas: mojito with a hint of lime and rum and the "Bliss on the Beach" made of tropical flavors and vodka. Tuesday, August 2, at the Coral Gables, Wynwood, Surfside, South Beach, Coconut Grove, Aventura, Boca Raton, and Hollywood locations; paletasmorelia.com.
New community fridge and Family Wellness Day
Allapattah Community Fridge and Family Wellness Day
Buddy System MIA will host a free family wellness day in honor of the new community fridge opening in Allapattah. The event is open to the community and will offer an interactive cooking class for kids with recipes easy enough to recreate at home, children's story time, seed sharing, and family healthcare support. The community fridge comes from a partnership between Buddy System, Village of Allapattah YMCA
, and Bookleggers Library
. The fridge is located right outside of the Allapattah YMCA and anyone is welcome to donate or take food. The community fridge also features a free library from Bookleggers Library. 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, at 2370 NW 17th Ave., Miami; buddysystemmia.com.
Pilo's Tequila Garden introduces its first chef's table dining experience.
Chef’s Table Dining Experience at Pilo's Tequila Garden
Pilo's Tequila Garden presents its first exclusive chef's table with chef Erick Lopez. The special menu curated for the occasion includes char-grilled octopus, mini trompo al pastor, smoked Wagyu picanha, fried oysters and caviar, burnt butter poached Maine lobster, and Korean glazed pork belly. Guests can also enjoy six different "frozerita" pairings personally selected by the chef. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 4, at 158 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $90 via eventbrite.com
Coconut lobster roll from the Key Club
The Key Club's New Menu Additions
The Key Club has expanded its dinner menu to make sure guests know there is something for any craving. The new dinner menu includes Maine lobster roll, heirloom tomato and burrata salad, Asian chicken salad, BBQ baby back ribs, and filet Oscar. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; thekeyclub.com. Reservations are recommended.