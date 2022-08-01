Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Week: Amazonica's Meal Deal, Family Wellness Day, and Pilo's Exclusive Diner

August 1, 2022 9:00AM

The Filet Oscar is one of the new dishes from The Key Club.
The Filet Oscar is one of the new dishes from The Key Club. Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality
Food and drink events across Miami this week include a new meal deal, a family wellness day, an exclusive chef's table dining, and national ice cream sandwich day.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
The pandebono sandwich at Amazonica
Photo courtesy of Amazonica

New Meal Deal from Amazonica

Starting August 1, Amazonica will launch a new meal deal. For only $20, guests can enjoy a full meal, including a pandebono sandwich made of roast turkey, pepper jack cheese, and cherry spread between cheesy waffle bread and served with chips. For a drink, you have a choice of the new refreshing mango limonada or a coffee beverage made with Devoción coffee sourced from Colombia. The meal also includes a dessert choice of oblea in cookies and cream or strawberry meringue flavors. Starting Monday, August 1 through August 30, in-person orders only at 1250 S. Miami Ave., Suite 601, Miami; amazonicamiami.com.
click to enlarge
Celebrate National Ice Cream Sandwich Day with Paletas Morelia.
Photo courtesy of Paletas Morelia

National Ice Cream Sandwich Day at Paletas Morelia

National Ice Cream Sandwich Day is this week and Paletas Morelia wants to offer you a treat. On August 2, anyone who visits the store and purchases one paleta will get free sandwich toppings (between two chocolate wafers.) You can choose any flavor to make your pop into an ice cream sandwich. Try something new or stick to the classic creamy flavors like Belgian chocolate. If you are looking for summer flavors, Morelia just launched their limited-time "boozy" paletas: mojito with a hint of lime and rum and the "Bliss on the Beach" made of tropical flavors and vodka. Tuesday, August 2, at the Coral Gables, Wynwood, Surfside, South Beach, Coconut Grove, Aventura, Boca Raton, and Hollywood locations; paletasmorelia.com.
click to enlarge
New community fridge and Family Wellness Day
Photo by Danila Gonzalez

Allapattah Community Fridge and Family Wellness Day

Buddy System MIA will host a free family wellness day in honor of the new community fridge opening in Allapattah. The event is open to the community and will offer an interactive cooking class for kids with recipes easy enough to recreate at home, children's story time, seed sharing, and family healthcare support. The community fridge comes from a partnership between Buddy System, Village of Allapattah YMCA, and Bookleggers Library. The fridge is located right outside of the Allapattah YMCA and anyone is welcome to donate or take food. The community fridge also features a free library from Bookleggers Library. 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, at 2370 NW 17th Ave., Miami; buddysystemmia.com.
click to enlarge
Pilo's Tequila Garden introduces its first chef's table dining experience.
Photo courtesy of Pilo's Tequila Garden

Chef’s Table Dining Experience at Pilo's Tequila Garden

Pilo's Tequila Garden presents its first exclusive chef's table with chef Erick Lopez. The special menu curated for the occasion includes char-grilled octopus, mini trompo al pastor, smoked Wagyu picanha, fried oysters and caviar, burnt butter poached Maine lobster, and Korean glazed pork belly. Guests can also enjoy six different "frozerita" pairings personally selected by the chef. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 4, at 158 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $90 via eventbrite.com
click to enlarge
Coconut lobster roll from the Key Club
Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality

The Key Club's New Menu Additions

The Key Club has expanded its dinner menu to make sure guests know there is something for any craving. The new dinner menu includes Maine lobster roll, heirloom tomato and burrata salad, Asian chicken salad, BBQ baby back ribs, and filet Oscar. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; thekeyclub.com. Reservations are recommended.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Finally Seen

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation