The Five Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

This week, the Genuine Somm Slam takes place at Tigertail + Mary, where two sommeliers will go head-to-head for an evening of wine and bites. Plus, Abaco Wines hosts a fried chicken-and-bubbles pairing, Port de Stella takes over the Wharf, and Euphoric Emporium opens in Miami Beach.

View more photos of Tigertail + Mary here. Chef Michael Schwartz. Genuine Hospitality

Genuine Somm Slam

Duking it out for the glory of creating the perfect wine pairing, advanced sommelier Daniel Toral of Florida Wine Company and head sommelier Amanda Fraga of the Genuine Hospitality Group will go head-to-head to amuse guests. The experts will choose from the wine selection at Tigertail + Mary and pair their picks with a delicious tasting menu. Highlights include chorizo croquetas with saffron aioli; smoked carrot hummus with za'atar lavash and pomegranate; chestnut soup with leek and perigold truffle; duck with huckleberry jus; and white chocolate bread pudding with cranberry orange gelato. Chef/owner Michael Schwartz and Genuine Hospitality Group CEO Sunil Bhatt will host the proceedings. May the best somm win. 7 p.m. Monday at Tigertail + Mary, 3321 Mary St., Coconut Grove; tigertailandmary.com. Tickets cost $96 via eventbrite.com.

Fried Chicken & Bubbles Winetasting

Indulge in a perfect pairing: fried chicken and sparkling wine from around the world. Crisp fried chicken is delicious on its own, but paired with bright and crisp wines, your favorite dish will reach a whole new level. Plus, receive a 10 percent discount on all purchases after the event. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Abaco Wines & Wine Bar, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-409-5286; abacowine.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.

Port de Stella

Thursday evening through Saturday, the Wharf will transform into Port de Stella, sponsored by Stella Artois. Enjoy live music and celebrity guests, including Queer Eye’s Karamo and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Stella Artois has also partnered with the Infatuation to host a pop-up restaurant ($35 per person), allowing guests to experience three of Europe’s best restaurants. Menus will be curated by chef Rosio Sánchez of Sánchez Cantina in Copenhagen (Thursday), chef Gregory Marchand from the Michelin-starred restaurant Frenchie (Friday), and Nabil Hadj Hassen of Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina in Rome (Saturday). Plus, enjoy eats by the Wharf's food trucks, including Cracked by Chef Adrianne, La Santa Taquería, Spris Artisan Pizza, OG Ceviche Seafood & Grill, and Mojo Donuts. For guests who don’t want to drive to the pop-up, Stella Artois is offering rides on branded VanDutch yachts. Thursday, January 30, through Saturday, February 1, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via portdestella.com.

Euphoric Emporium

Debuting Thursday, Miami's newest interactive selfie experience will open off the Venetian Causeway on North Bayshore Drive and 15th Street. More than a dozen art installations will be on view in oversize refurbished shipping containers, in which each installation will offer a unique experience. For example, travel from the top of a skyscraper to inside a snow globe and then through a room of zero-gravity illusions. In addition, expect a full-service bar and lounge with cocktails and music. Highlights include the vodka-based Cran This Be Love; Blurred Limes, made with mezcal, tequila, and lime; and the Mo'jito Mo Problems. Beginning Thursday, January 30, at 511 NE 15th St., Miami; euphoricemporium.com. Tickets cost $18 to $70.

I Sweat for Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi's latest offer will help you stay on track toward your health goals. Complete a preselected number of workouts at participating gyms to receive a comp card for the restaurant's newest menu item: vegan pizza. Each gym has determined a certain milestone that members must complete to receive the treat. Gyms include Cycle Bar Aventura, requiring 50 miles per week; SoulCycle Brickell, at four classes per week; Sweat 440 Brickell, awarded to the top 20 attending members in January; Orangetheory Fitness Dadeland, at ten classes in January; Anatomy Miami Beach & Midtown, requiring a five-day consecutive workout; and 9 Round Fitness Pinecrest, requiring 25 burpees in three minutes. Through January 31 at various locations; pubbellyglobal.com.