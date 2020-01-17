The Eight Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, R House channels the Greek Isles with a special Jackie O Mykonos dinner, James Beard-nominated chef Lindsay Autry debuts a limited-edition burger at Shake Shack, and Ariete in Coconut Grove celebrates its fourth anniversary. Plus, Villa Azur transforms into a speakeasy, and the annual NoMi Mac & Cheese Fest returns to Griffing Park.

EXPAND Athena Dion co-hosts dinner at R House. Courtesy of Athena Dion

Jackie O Mykonos Meets Miami Queens Kick Off Dinner

If you've summered in the Greek Islands, you surely know Jackie O Mykonos, the hip seasonal hangout. This weekend, Jackie O comes to Miami with a series of events. To kick off the festivities, R House Wynwood is celebrating with a special Queens Dinner, hosted by Jackie O's resident queen, Priscilla and R House's Athena Dion. R House's chef Rocco Carulli has created a special three-course family style dinner for the occasion. The first course includes beef kofta, Greek heirloom tomato salad, and hummus with roasted peppers and pita. The second course includes grilled lemon chicken, grilled rosemary garlic lamb chops, sweet pea felafel, and roasted zucchini. For dessert, there's baklava.

EXPAND Courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack Collaboration with Chef Lindsay Autry

Shake Shack has teamed up with chef Lindsay Autry, a James Beard Award nominee and finalist for

, to create the Autry Burger, a "Shack blend" burger topped with slow roasted tomatoes, sharp cheddar, caramelized onions, and herb aioli. The limited-edition item will be available at Shake Shack locations including Mary Brickell Village, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Boca Raton, and Ft. Lauderdale through the weekend.

EXPAND Dress to impress at Villa Azur. Photo courtesy of Villa Azur

One-Night Speakeasy at Villa Azur

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Prohibition. On Friday, January 17, the date the amendment went into effect a century ago, Villa Azur will transform into a speakeasy for one evening. Step into the glitz and glam of the roaring 20s for "A Night at the Speakeasy" password-only party. The entrance to the event will be hidden and unexpected, and guests must reserve a spot in advance (tables, bar/lounge, or blackjack table) to receive the secret password on the day of the event. Available cocktails include 1920s-inspired creation the Sidecar ($18), made with cognac, orange liqueur, and lemon juice, among others.

NoMi Mac & Cheese Fest Photo courtesy of City of North Miami

NoMi Mac & Cheese Fest at Griffing Park

Macaroni and cheese — it's easy to make but difficult to perfect. In honor of this cherished staple of American cuisine, North Miami will host the third-annual NoMi Mac & Cheese Fest. Chow down on local chefs' recipes or submit your own at the bake-off, and get ready to hear the musical stylings of Doug E. Fresh, AKA the guy who invented beatboxing. What does that have to do with mac and cheese? The relevance remains unclear, but there'll be other local musicians and artists for your enjoyment as well.

EXPAND Courtesy of Ariete

Ariete Anniversary Party

Sunday, Michael Beltran's Ariete turns four, which calls for a celebration. Expect live music, special menus, drink specials, and free birthday cake. The annual party has become one of Coconut Grove’s most popular events, and this year, the team is taking it up a notch with a Caja China and dunk tank. Beginning at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve Caja China roast pork with black beans, maduros, and white rice ($14); the Chug burger ($18); a selection of fritas ($12); and a delicious breakfast sandwich ($13). Also available will be $10 select signature cocktails crafted by beverage director Bobby Gilardi. The restaurant’s brunch menu will be available in the dining room as well. The celebration continues in the Ariete dining room from 6 p.m. until close, where the restaurant will serve a special three-course family-style feast priced at $49 per person, featuring fan favorites and some special surprises. Also available will be a limited a la carte menu with signature items, including the famed pastrami-style short rib and pork chop. All diners will be treated to a complimentary slice of birthday cake made by executive pastry chef Devin Braddock.

EXPAND Photo by Brian Powell

Bar Nancy's Yacht Rock Sundays

What is yacht rock? Picture this: It's 1981. You're on a large expensive boat out at sea, and you're listening to a mixtape of Steely Dan, Michael McDonald, and Christopher Cross. That is yacht rock, and its decadent imagery remains weirdly appealing in 2020. Don your nicest deck shoes and patterned shirt, and climb aboard this fantasy at Bar Nancy's Yacht Rock Sundays, hosted by DJs Juan Love and Alex "Captain G" Gutierrez of Yacht Rock Miami. Refreshments include grub from Monsieur Poutine and $6 drinks.

EXPAND Pink Taco's Ocean Drive location. World Red Eye

Pink Taco Opens in South Beach

Pink Taco, the Los Angeles-based restaurant with locations in Las Vegas, Chicago, and Boston, has opened in South Beach. The restaurant's menu includes Mexican fare such as lobster enchiladas topped with jack cheese, brandy-chipotle cream sauce, avocado salsa, pico de gallo, and Mexican crema ($22); grilled corn covered with cotija cheese, chipotle mayo, and chili powder ($7); and chili poppers served with salsa ranchera ($12). The beverage program at the South Beach spot includes beer, wine, margaritas such as Something Pink — a blend of Codigo 1530 blanco tequila and fresh prickly pear purée served in a branded Pink Taco souvenir glass ($18).

Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Gables Chili Fest in Coral Gables

The return of Gables Chili Fest will bring civic, community, and religious groups together to make food and support U.S. veterans. Organizers invite attendees to bring their own chili con carne recipes for tasting to the sounds of live music from various acts. Expect beer as well as a handful of local food trucks which will peddle their fare. Consider this an excellent reason to eat home-cooked comfort food for a great cause.