Bodega Opens in Aventura, Dine Out Lauderdale, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

August 13, 2021 10:00AM

Bodega's signature tacos
Bodega's signature tacos Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
click to enlarge Bodega's signature tacos - PHOTO COURTESY OF BODEGA TAQUERIA Y TEQUILA
Bodega's signature tacos
Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
This weekend, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila debuts its newest location in Aventura and Dine Out Lauderdale returns to Broward. Plus, help Veza Sur choose its first-ever collaboration beer with the Miami Dolphins.
Bodega's new taqueria-only concept in Aventura will boast an industrial vibe and, of course, tacos and margaritas.
Bodega's new taqueria-only concept in Aventura will boast an industrial vibe and, of course, tacos and margaritas.
Courtesy Menin Hospitality

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Opens in Aventura

South Beach's Bodega Taqueria y Tequila — which also operates a second location in downtown Fort Lauderdale – will debut a third restaurant on Friday (today) in Aventura. The taqueria-only spot will offer crowd favorites like its weekend brunch menu, Florida grouper-filled ceviche, classic tacos, burritos, bowls, and its kids’ menu, plus a robust line-up of beer and frozen margaritas. To mark the Aventura opening, first-time app users get 30 percent off their first order. Opening 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, August 13, at 19129 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-704-3670; bodegataqueria.com. Download the app via Bodega's website.
Cocktails for a cause!
Cocktails for a cause!
Courtesy of Red Bar and Ten To One

National Rum Day in Miami

Friday through Monday, Ten to One rum is teaming up with nearly two dozen restaurants and bars throughout New York City and Miami, including Pinch, MIA Market, and Red Bar, to offer select rum cocktails — proceeds from which will be donated to hospitality industry nonprofit, Another Round Another Rally. Enjoy your own by visiting one of Miami's participating restaurants and requesting their Ten to One cocktail.
A frosty pour at Veza Sur Brewery.
A frosty pour at Veza Sur Brewery.
Photo by Scott Harris

Craft Beer Collab With the Miami Dolphins at Veza Sur

Veza Sur is preparing to launch its first-ever sports partnership with the Miami Dolphins. But first, the local brewery needs you to vote for the winning flavor. The kickoff takes place Saturday at Veza Sur's Wynwood pub. Fans can come in to taste and vote for their favorite cerveza all weekend long. (The Miami Dolphins cheerleaders will be on-site Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., too.) The winning beer will be announced on August 16 and will make its debut at the stadium and brewery just in time for the Dolphins' first regular-season game on September 12. As part of the partnership, Veza Sur will debut a bar buildout on the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium, featuring the fan-chosen cerveza along with signature Veza Sur brews. Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15, at Veza Sur, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.
3030 Ocean is part of Dine Out Lauderdale this year.
3030 Ocean is part of Dine Out Lauderdale this year.
Courtesy of 3030 Ocean

Dine Out Lauderdale Returns to Broward

If you're in Fort Lauderdale and want a dining deal a little closer to home (or you're a Miamian who likes to explore), Dine Out Lauderdale offers South Florida visitors and local foodies alike the opportunity to enjoy discounted dines on some of the best food our neighbors to the north have to offer. The summer program is slated to run through September 30 as part of LauderDeals, a broader initiative that also showcases promotional rates at local attractions, spa, and hotels. Each restaurant, including 3030 Ocean, El Vez, and Steak 954, will offer prix-fixe menus featuring at least three courses for $35 or $45 (tax, gratuity, and drinks excluded). To browse participating restaurants and menus, visit Dine Out Lauderdale, which is updated daily to include new menus. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be secured via the restaurant(s) of your choice.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
Contact: Clarissa Buch

