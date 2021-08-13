Bodega Opens in Aventura, Dine Out Lauderdale, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

click to enlarge
Bodega's signature tacos
Photo courtesy of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
This weekend, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila debuts its newest location in Aventura and Dine Out Lauderdale returns to Broward. Plus, help Veza Sur choose its first-ever collaboration beer with the Miami Dolphins.
click to enlarge
Bodega's new taqueria-only concept in Aventura will boast an industrial vibe and, of course, tacos and margaritas.
Courtesy Menin Hospitality
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Opens in Aventura
South Beach's Bodega Taqueria y Tequila — which also operates a second location in downtown Fort Lauderdale – will debut a third restaurant on Friday (today) in Aventura. The taqueria-only spot will offer crowd favorites like its weekend brunch menu, Florida grouper-filled ceviche, classic tacos, burritos, bowls, and its kids’ menu, plus a robust line-up of beer and frozen margaritas. To mark the Aventura opening, first-time app users get 30 percent off their first order. Opening 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, August 13, at 19129 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-704-3670; bodegataqueria.com. Download the app via Bodega's website.
click to enlarge
Cocktails for a cause!
Courtesy of Red Bar and Ten To One
National Rum Day in Miami
Friday through Monday, Ten to One
rum is teaming up with nearly two dozen restaurants and bars throughout New York City and Miami, including Pinch, MIA Market, and Red Bar, to offer select rum cocktails — proceeds from which will be donated to hospitality industry nonprofit, Another Round Another Rally
. Enjoy your own by visiting one of Miami's participating restaurants and requesting their Ten to One cocktail.
click to enlarge
A frosty pour at Veza Sur Brewery.
Photo by Scott Harris
Craft Beer Collab With the Miami Dolphins at Veza Sur
Veza Sur is preparing to launch its first-ever sports partnership with the Miami Dolphins. But first, the local brewery needs you to vote for the winning flavor. The kickoff takes place Saturday at Veza Sur's Wynwood pub. Fans can come in to taste and vote for their favorite cerveza all weekend long. (The Miami Dolphins cheerleaders will be on-site Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m., too.) The winning beer will be announced on August 16 and will make its debut at the stadium and brewery just in time for the Dolphins' first regular-season game on September 12. As part of the partnership, Veza Sur will debut a bar buildout on the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium, featuring the fan-chosen cerveza along with signature Veza Sur brews. Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15, at Veza Sur, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.
click to enlarge
3030 Ocean is part of Dine Out Lauderdale this year.
Courtesy of 3030 Ocean
Dine Out Lauderdale Returns to Broward
If you're in Fort Lauderdale and want a dining deal a little closer to home (or you're a Miamian who likes to explore), Dine Out Lauderdale offers South Florida
visitors and local foodies alike the opportunity to enjoy discounted dines on some of the best food our neighbors to the north have to offer. The summer program is slated to run through September 30 as part of LauderDeals, a broader initiative that also showcases promotional rates at local attractions, spa, and hotels. Each restaurant, including 3030 Ocean, El Vez, and Steak 954, will offer prix-fixe menus featuring at least three courses for $35 or $45 (tax, gratuity, and drinks excluded). To browse participating restaurants and menus, visit Dine Out Lauderdale
, which is updated daily to include new menus. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be secured via the restaurant(s) of your choice.