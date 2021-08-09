Support Us

Dine Out Lauderdale Showcases a Diverse Lineup of Restaurants

August 9, 2021 9:00AM

Seasons 52 is one of the restaurants participating in Dine Out Lauderdale.
Seasons 52 is one of the restaurants participating in Dine Out Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of Seasons 52
click to enlarge Seasons 52 is one of the restaurants participating in Dine Out Lauderdale. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SEASONS 52
Seasons 52 is one of the restaurants participating in Dine Out Lauderdale.
Photo courtesy of Seasons 52
Miami Spice is in full effect for 2021, with nearly 200 Miami-area restaurants offering three-course lunch, brunch, and dinner.

If you're in Fort Lauderdale and want a dining deal a little closer to home (or you're a Miamian who likes to explore), Dine Out Lauderdale offers South Florida visitors and local foodies alike the opportunity to enjoy discounted dines on some of the best food our neighbors to the north have to offer.

The summer program is slated to run through September 30 as part of LauderDeals, a broader initiative that also showcases promotional rates at local attractions, spa, and hotels.

As was the case last year, no fee is required for restaurants to participate and each restaurant will offer prix-fixe menus featuring at least three courses for $35 or $45 (tax, gratuity, and drinks excluded).

So far, more than 40 participants have signed on, in destinations that include Dania Beach, Hollywood, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Lauderhill, and Pompano Beach.

Nearly every restaurant in the area that survived the pandemic so far has had to adjust its operations to survive, notes Stacy Ritter, CEO and president of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, the event’s sponsor.

“The program is more necessary than ever,” Ritter tells New Times. “Restaurants in the area have faced many challenges since the onset of the pandemic, including supply chain and staffing issues, and some are still very focused on putting things back together.”

The initiative, she notes, aims to bring local businesses to the forefront and establishing the value of community support.

“Restaurants are facing unintended consequences from the pandemic that people don't even contemplate, says Ritter. “We urge diners to be patient and grateful because it has been difficult for the restaurant people to achieve the same kind of service."

The roster of participants includes some of the county’s top landmark eateries in over two dozen neighborhoods. Established favorites like Thasos restaurant and Cafe Maxx will participate, along with first-timers such as Sushi Garage and Even Keel Fish Shack.

“We’ve always been big about being involved in the community and this is a great opportunity to continue that work,” says Even Keel chef/owner David MacLennan. “Our menu is ever-evolving and the program allows us to be creative and showcase new dishes that might become part of the menu. Regulars and newcomers get a chance to try many different things at once.”

To browse participating restaurants and menus, visit Dine Out Lauderdale, which is updated daily to include new menus. Reservations are strongly encouraged, and diners can do so directly with the participating eateries. 
