Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Black Friday, Coquí-To, and Miracle Pop-Up Bar

Happy Black Friday, Miami. This weekend, Wynwood Brewing Company will release its eggnog-like seasonal brew, Coquí-To, Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen will open at CityPlace Doral, and Miracle, the Christmas-themed holiday pop-up bar, will debut at Gramps. In addition, take advantage of post-Thanksgiving food and drink specials at various restaurants, including Tap 42 and Bagatelle.

Black Friday Brunch Guide. Take a break from the turkey and gravy, and fuel your Black Friday shopping with brunch at your favorite neighborhood spot. While most restaurants reserve eggs and mimosas for the weekend, some will make an exception this Friday. Here are the best spots serving up Black Friday brunch. Specials take place Friday, November 23 unless noted otherwise.

EXPAND Photo by Paula Echevarria

Coquí-To at Wynwood Brewing. Brace yourselves: Christmas comes early this year in the form of Wynwood Brewing Company's Black Friday Coquí-To Release. The eggnog-like seasonal brew, which debuted in 2017, was so popular that founder Luis Brignoni decided to bring it back. Cut shopping a little short this year and stop by the brewery to taste the limited-edition milk stout for yourself. Each batch is aged in rum barrels and finished with toasted coconut, vanilla beans, cinnamon, and cloves. At 8 percent ABV, the brew is potent, which is why the name nods to the singing frog known for its distinctive "ko-kee" call that has become symbolic of Puerto Rico. Noon Friday, November 23, at Wynwood Brewing, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com.

Photo by Michael Campina

Full Moon Party at the Deck. November's full moon is Friday, so the Deck in Wynwood is hosting an all-night bash. Cocktails, live music, and a pop-up shop will takeover the outdoor venue, which is known for its large wooden patio and wraparound bar areas. If you get there in time, opt for a tarot card reading between 7 and 10 p.m. Even better, cocktails will be priced half-off between 6 to 9 p.m. The Full Moon Party will also include local eats from food trucks including Shukran Mediterranean Food, China Box, and Santo Dulce Churros. RSVP in advance for a complimentary Effen Vodka blueberry moonshine cocktail. 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, November 23, at the Deck Wynwood, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; thedeckwynwood.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen

Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen Opens at CityPlace Doral. Dining and entertainment venue Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen will open Friday at CityPlace Doral. Marking the brand’s debut in South Florida, Copper Blues will offer elevated pub fare, craft cocktails, and live music. 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Suite 224, Doral; 305-441-8200; copperblueslive.com.

Photo by Melissa Hom / Courtesy of Drink Miami

Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar Debuts at Gramps. If you're searching for a little Christmas spirit in your spirits, head over to Wynwood. Miracle, the Christmas-themed holiday pop-up bar, is finally bringing its special blend of magical cocktails to Miami. The fun starts on Friday, November 23, when Gramps' back room will be transformed into Miracle in Miami, a boozy winter wonderland complete with decorations, holiday music, and staff dressed in costumes. Special cocktails ($14 each) include the Gingerbread Flip with bourbon, gingerbread syrup, elemakule tiki bitters, whole egg, and gingersnap cookie crumbs; the Christmas Carol Barrel with rum, aquavit, amaro, pumpkin pie, lemon, orange, and bitters; and the Jingle Balls Nog with brown butterfat-washed cognac, sherry, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, and nutmeg. Many of the drinks are served in specific holiday-themed glasses that will be available for purchase. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Open November 23 to December 23 at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; miraclepopup.com. Admission is free.

