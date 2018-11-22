Miami's Best Black Friday Brunches 2018

Take a break from the turkey and gravy, and fuel your Black Friday shopping with brunch at your favorite neighborhood spot. While most restaurants reserve eggs and mimosas for the weekend, some will make an exception this Friday.

Here are the best spots serving up Black Friday brunch. Specials take place Friday, November 23 unless noted otherwise. Prices do not include tax or gratuity.

Atton Brickell. Atton will host a Friendsgiving brunch buffet at its rooftop on Black Friday. Guests will enjoy bottomless mimosas, a live DJ, and views of Brickell’s skyline by the hotel’s infinity pool. Brunch costs $45 and will be served from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, November 23. 1500 SW First Ave., Miami; 786-600-2600; attonbrickellmiami.com.

Bagatelle. On Sunday, November 25, Bagatelle with host a Thanksgiving-themed brunch party with an à la carte menu of offerings like pizza á la truffle noire, lobster croissant, and turkey sliders served with cranapple chutney and sweet potato fries. Brunch will be served from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 25. 220 21st St., Miami Beach; 305-704-3900; bagatellemiami.com.

Doc B's. The Coral Gables restaurant will serve up brunch on Black Friday with Danish barbecue ribs, shaved Brussels sprouts pizza, and house-made guacamole with sweet potato chips. Brunch will be served beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 23. 301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-864-1220; docbsfreshkitchen.com.

GK Bistronomie. GK Bistronomie will host a post-Thanksgiving brunch with some of the restaurant's best-selling items, including the soft shell crab Benedict, pork quinoa pancakes, and lomo saltado quesadilla. During brunch, take a photo, post it on Instagram, and hashtag #gkbwynwood to receive a free drink. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November, 25. 218 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-477 5151; gkbistronomie.com.

Hy Vong. Fans of the shuttered Hy Vong on Calle Ocho in Little Havana can enjoy a Thanksgiving-themed pop-up on Black Friday at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. The menu will include spring rolls, spicy ribs, pho, chicken in lemongrass, pork in coconut milk, beef and rice noodles, rice pudding, and more. The meal costs $45 and will be served at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 23. 7410 Sunset Dr., Miami; hyvong.com.

Obra Kitchen Table. The Brickell restaurant will host a Black Friday-themed hangover brunch with a one-day-only a la carte brunch menu and 50 percent off all wine, beer, and cocktails. Menu highlights include brioche de short rib with curly fries, tequenos, ceviche, various arepas, and chicken soup ($9 to $27). Brunch will be served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, November 23. 1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 305-846-9363; obramiami.com.

Swan. David Grutman and Pharrell Williams' Design District restaurant, Swan, will launch lunch service on Black Friday. Expect best-sellers from Swan's dinner menu with a few new additions. Lunch will be served at noon seven days a week. 90 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-704-0994; swanbevy.com.

Tap 42. The restaurant's legendary weekend brunch will come early this week with a Black Friday-themed blackout brunch. With bottomless beverages, enjoy chicken and waffles, hangover sandwiches, and banana French toast while sipping mimosas and Funky Buddha Floridians. Brunch will be served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all Tap 42 locations, including Aventura, Midtown, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton. tap42.com.