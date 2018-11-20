Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar Is Coming to Gramps in Wynwood

If you're searching for a little Christmas spirit in your spirits, head over to Wynwood.

Miracle, the Christmas-themed holiday pop-up bar, is finally bringing its special blend of magical cocktails to Miami.

The fun starts on Friday, November 23, when Gramps' back room will be transformed into Miracle in Miami, a boozy winter wonderland complete with decorations, holiday music, and staff dressed in costumes.

Though many bars will have holiday drinks and decorations, this is Miami's only official Miracle pop-up bar. The pop-up is a collaboration between Gramps and Drink Miami.

Originally, Over Under was slated to bring Miracle to Miami, but the bar hasn't opened yet. Drink Miami's Giovanny Gutierrez explains that when his team was offered the opportunity after Over Under declined, he jumped at the chance to celebrate the holidays in a big way. "We're putting our own twist on the concept. We took over the entire back room at Gramps and we're decking the hell out of it."

Gutierrez says in addition to the lineup of Miracle cocktails, the pop-up will feature daily surprises and activations including appearances by carolers, Santa Claus, ugly sweater contests, Christmas karaoke, Night Owl cookie giveaways, a photo booth, and more.

Special cocktails ($14 each) include the Gingerbread Flip with bourbon, gingerbread syrup, elemakule tiki bitters, whole egg, and gingersnap cookie crumbs; the Christmas Carol Barrel with rum, aquavit, amaro , pumpkin pie, lemon, orange, and bitters; and the Jingle Balls Nog with brown butterfat-washed cognac, sherry, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, and nutmeg. Many of the drinks are served in specific holiday-themed glasses that will be available for purchase.

In addition, the pop-up will serve a special J. Wakefield beer, brewed specifically for Miracle in Miami. Wicked Winter Brew is a 12 percent ABV gingerbread-inspired imperial stout that's both sweet and spicy.

The Miracle pop-up concept was created by Greg Boehm of Cocktail Kingdom in New York City and has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, with 82 bars in cities such as Chicago, New York, Paris, Toronto, and San Diego participating.

Other South Florida locations of the Miracle pop-up include Miracle on Rosemary at Death or Glory in West Palm Beach, and Miracle on Delray Beach at Death or Glory in that city.

Miracle in Miami at Gramps. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Open November 23 to December 23 at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; miraclepopup.com. Admission is free.