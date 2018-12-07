Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Kaido, Art Week, and Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

This weekend, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to Dadeland Mall, Hy Vong hosts a two-night dinner pop-up, Monkey Shoulder's Monkey Mixer cocktail truck rolls through Wynwood, and Miami Art Week and Art Basel continue, bringing more than a dozen food and drink events across town.
Monkey Mixer at Various Locations. Monkey Shoulder, known for its unique blend of malt whiskey, is hitting the road with the Monkey Mixer. Designed like a cement truck with a large cocktail shaker, the Monkey Mixer truck will travel around Miami through December 15, serving the
Hy Vong at St. Matthew Episcopal Church. Fans of the shuttered Hy Vong on Calle Ocho in Little Havana can enjoy a two-night pop-up this weekend at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. The menu will include spring rolls, barbecue short ribs, pho, chicken in lemongrass, beef and rice noodles, Christmas-inspired desserts, and more. 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 8, and Sunday, December 9, at St. Matthew Episcopal Church, 7410 Sunset Dr., Miami; hyvong.com. The meal costs $45.
Kaido Opens in the Design District. The 2,200-square-foot cocktail lounge, located in the heart of Miami’s Design District, opens just in time for Art Basel with a menu of Japanese-inspired fare inside a room fashioned in the style of a Tokyo drinking den. Bradley Kilgore, whose culinary trajectory shot upward with his Wynwood restaurant, Alter, says that with Kaido, he's created a space "where the beverage is as important as the food." To achieve that goal, he partnered with Nico de Soto, who owns Mace in New York City's East Village and two bars, Danico and Zebra, in Paris. There's much to be excited about on Kilgore's menu, including a dish he calls Floridian fugu: a lionfish sashimi with yuzu
