Art Basel and Miami Art Week 2018 Food and Drink Events

It's that time of year again: Art Basel and Miami Art Week return the first week of December, sprinkling galleries, exhibits, and pop-ups all across town.

As you hop between events, such as Art Miami in downtown, the Art of Banksy at Magic City Studios, and Artechhouse in South Beach, restaurants and chefs will be on stand-by, ready to pour you a gorgeous cocktail or offer multi-course meals.

Here's your guide to the best pop-ups and food and drink events happening this year at Art Basel and Miami Art Week.

Menu Gallery at Cantina La Veinte. All week long, Cantina La Veinte and Tacology's chef Santiago Gomez will partner with five local chefs to create an exclusive à la carte Miami Art Week menu, featuring one artistically-driven dish from each. Participating chefs include Three's Norman Van Aken, La Mar's Diego Oka, Obra Kitchen Table's Carlos Garcia, Niu Kitchen and Arson's Deme Lomas, and Cvltvra's Sebastian La Roca. 5 p.m. to midnight Monday, December 3 through Saturday, December 8, at Cantina La 20, 465 Brickell Ave., Miami; 766-623-6135; cantinala20.com.

Nine-Course Tasting Menu at Three. Chef Norman Van Aken's Three will offer a multi-course tasting experience during Miami Art Week. Priced at $95, the meal will take place at the restaurant's chef's counter, giving diners a view into the kitchen. Menu highlights include smoked beets with rice chips and horseradish yogurt, warm bay scallops in a brown butter vinaigrette, grilled black truffle-glazed grouper, and roasted foie gras with banana, vanilla, and black garlic. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 4 through Saturday, December 8, at Three, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com. Call for reservations.

Love Lost, Miami at Nautilus South Beach. Love Lost, Miami will host an intimate dinner with local poet and journalist Jen Karetnick. The love and loss-themed three-course meal will be paired with specialty cocktails, all crafted to enhance and explore the various flavors of romance and heartbreak through a unique culinary experience. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, at Nautilus South Beach, 305-503-5700; lovelost.co. $105 via eventbrite.com. Tickets required. Limited seating available.

Monkey Mixer at Various Locations. Monkey Shoulder, known for its unique blend of malt whisky, is hitting the road with the Monkey Mixer. Designed like a cement truck with a large cocktail shaker, the Monkey Mixer truck will travel around Miami during Miami Art Week, serving up the "Mixed Up Monkey" cocktail, which is poured directly out of the vehicle. The truck, which can hold more than 2,400 gallons of liquid, will be parked at Beaker & Gray on December 6 from 4 to 6 p.m., Better Days on December 7 from 5 to 8 p.m., Gramps on December 8 from 6 to 9 p.m., and Total Wine Kendall on December 9 from noon to 2 p.m. Various locations; monkeyshoulder.com. Entrance is free.

EXPAND Drink in the Warhol. Courtesy Acqualina

Andy Warhol and Friends at AQ Bar at Acqualina. Sip on fancy cocktails while perusing pieces by legends like Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring, Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Wine and small bites will be provided by Il Mulino New York. Make sure to request the Warhol cocktail, which includes a blend of gin, lychee and orange liqueurs, and champagne. 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, December 6 at AQ Bar at Acqualina, 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles; 305-918-8000; acqualinaresort.com.

Hive at Wynwood Marketplace. Hive is a pop-up lounge offering cocktails, music, art, and culture. Enjoy craft cocktails and daily mixology presentations via the Behind the Bar Series and enjoy live DJs. RSVP in advance for a free drink. Thursday, December 6, through Sunday, December 9, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; 305-573-0371; hivewynwood.com.

Art Basel Lox & Cream Cheese Brunch at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU. Sunday, the museum will bring back its popular Art Basel brunch complete with a hearty supply of bagels and all the fixings, including lox and cream cheese. This year, Daniel Chimowitz, who is known for creating walking canvases of painted images on hand-sewn and upcycled clothing, will be featured as guest speaker and will present a fashion show. The event will also feature a jazz performance by the Tal Cohen Duo. 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, December 9, at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5044. Call for reservations. $18 for members, $25 for non-members, and free for Art Basel VIP cardholders.

