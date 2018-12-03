Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returns to Miami This Weekend

The mobile Hello Kitty Cafe will roll back into Miami on Saturday, December 8, bringing a new batch of desserts, drinks, souvenirs, and limited-edition collectibles.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the food-and-collectibles truck will be parked outside Dadeland Mall near the Cheesecake Factory. Splashed with larger-than-life illustrations of the iconic white cat, the traveling cafe will be next to impossible to miss.