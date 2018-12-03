 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
4
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returns to Miami This WeekendEXPAND
Courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returns to Miami This Weekend

Clarissa Buch | December 3, 2018 | 8:53am
AA

The mobile Hello Kitty Cafe will roll back into Miami on Saturday, December 8, bringing a new batch of desserts, drinks, souvenirs, and limited-edition collectibles.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the food-and-collectibles truck will be parked outside Dadeland Mall near the Cheesecake Factory. Splashed with larger-than-life illustrations of the iconic white cat, the traveling cafe will be next to impossible to miss.

Related Stories

Onboard, new items include a large Hello Kitty chef cookie, a lunchbox filled with confetti popcorn, Hello Kitty plush toys, and a petit fours box set.

In addition, expect some of the truck's year-round best-selling items, including cookie sets and rainbow macarons, and pink bow-shaped bottles of water. Besides selling food, the truck will also offer Hello Kitty swag such as coffee mugs, T-shirts, and signature bow headbands.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returns to Miami This WeekendEXPAND
Courtesy of Hello Kitty Cafe

Created by the folks at Sanrio, a Japanese company that specializes in the "kawaii" (cute) segment of Japanese pop culture, the Hello Kitty Cafe is similar to standalone Sanrio stores found in malls across the nation. However, the mobile version sells only Hello Kitty-related items instead of other animated characters.

Sanrio's bright-pink van with hot-pink bows on its hubcaps has been on the road since October 2014, first appearing in Miami-Dade in October 2016 at Dadeland Mall. It's made numerous appearances in Miami since then, including at Dolphin Mall, as well as in other cities across the country, from Chicago to Los Angeles and Seattle. This weekend's Miami stop will conclude the truck's 2018 East Coast tour.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Dadeland Mall, 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami; sanrio.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: