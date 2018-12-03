Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Returns to Miami This Weekend

The mobile Hello Kitty Cafe will roll back into Miami on Saturday, December 8, bringing a new batch of desserts, drinks, souvenirs, and limited-edition collectibles.
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the food-and-collectibles truck will be parked outside Dadeland Mall near the Cheesecake Factory. Splashed with larger-than-life illustrations of the iconic white cat, the traveling cafe will be next to impossible to miss.
Onboard, new items include a large Hello Kitty chef cookie, a lunchbox filled with confetti popcorn, Hello Kitty plush toys, and a petit fours box set.
In addition, expect some of the truck's year-round best-selling items, including cookie sets and rainbow macarons, and pink bow-shaped bottles of water. Besides selling food, the truck will also offer Hello Kitty swag such as coffee mugs, T-shirts, and signature bow headbands.
Created by the folks at Sanrio, a Japanese company that specializes in the "kawaii" (cute) segment of Japanese pop culture, the Hello Kitty Cafe is similar to standalone Sanrio stores found in malls across the nation. However, the mobile version sells only Hello Kitty-related items instead of other animated characters.
Sanrio's bright-pink van with hot-pink bows on its hubcaps has been on the road since October 2014, first appearing in Miami-Dade in October 2016 at Dadeland Mall. It's made numerous appearances in Miami since then, including at Dolphin Mall, as well as in other cities across the country, from Chicago to Los Angeles and Seattle. This weekend's Miami stop will conclude the truck's 2018 East Coast tour.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Dadeland Mall, 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami; sanrio.com.
