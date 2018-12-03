Miami Art Week 2018 Brewery Events

This week, Art Basel and Miami Art Week return to take over most of Miami and Miami Beach.

From Banksy to Basel, tents, shows, and galleries are serving up doses of culture. Miami's craft beer scene has always had a strong connection to art, using brewery walls as gallery space and commissioning talented artists for murals.

As you plan your Miami Art Week experiences, be sure to include some Miami breweries on your list. Here is what's brewing during the festivities.

EXPAND Bousa Brewing Company Photo by Haidar Hachem

Bousa Brewing Company. If you're going to the Art of Banksy, stop into this Little River brewery for its "Art and Beer for All" event. Each evening from Monday, December 3, to Sunday, December 9, enjoy a 12-ounce beer for only $4. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-363-5166; bousabrewing.com

EXPAND Boxelder Craft Beer Store Courtesy of Boxelder

Boxelder Craft Beer Market. The Wynwood craft beer bar will host events throughout the week, including free pizza on Monday, December 3, hosted by Nabedi Osorio; a tap takeover and art fair hosted by Untitled Art Brewing on Tuesday, December 4; a Commonwealth Brewing tap takeover on Wednesday, December 5; a limited edition, signed and numbered print for purchase from Graft Cider's artist, Caleb Lin, on Thursday, December 6; and a free shotgun happy hour, starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 7. In addition, Coppertail's artist Evan Harris and brewmaster Casey will host a tap takeover with Barrel Aged Pistachio Cryptid, Prickly Pear Sour, Moscow Mule Foeder, and a few others. Along with Coppertail, Super Good Chicken will be serving up fried chicken sandwiches and fries. On Saturday, December 8, El Bagel brings hot and fresh bagels, and Hidden Springs Ale Works will have a special Berliner. And the Pranom pop-up, which travels the country serving Thai street food, will be onsite Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769. bxldr.com.

EXPAND Deck the Walls Spiced Imperial Porter Photo by Concrete Beach Brewery

Concrete Beach Brewery. Concrete Beach will be offering one dollar off all draft beers during happy hour on Thursday, December 6, and Friday, December 7. On Saturday, December 8, the brewery will announce its Deck the Walls can art winner at a celebration with live music and a live art presentation starting at 9 p.m. Concrete Beach will also extend its hours this weekend: From Thursday through Sunday, the social room will be open from 11 in the morning to 2 a.m. 325 NW 24th St, Miami; 305-796-2727. concretebeachbrewery.com.

EXPAND Nuzzle NEIPA Photo by Alex Gutierrez

J. Wakefield Brewing Company. Artist Claudio Picasso will paint a mural at the brewery during Miami Art Week. On Thursday, December 6, from noon to 6 p.m., the brewery will release the Glow Up, an Imperial New England IPA brewed with Mosaic, Galaxy, and Grungeist hops in collaboration with Dope and Dank Following the bottle release, there will be an afterparty with food trucks from Purple People Eatery and Food Dude, with music provided by DJ Saje. Look for a special can release on Friday, December 7. 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779. jwakefieldbrewing.com.

EXPAND Wynwood Brewing Company Julia Rose Photo

Wynwood Brewing Company. Wynwood Brewing has commissioned local artist Insano to repaint its facade. In addition, the brewery will extend its taproom hours on Friday, December 7, and Saturday, December 8, until 1 a.m. and offer more selections for growler fills and half-priced merchandise for holiday shopping. 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-982-8732. wynwoodbrewing.com