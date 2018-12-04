 


Kaido's Bradley Kilgore and Nico de Soto
Kaido's Bradley Kilgore and Nico de Soto
Courtesy Kaido

Brad Kilgore and Nico de Soto's Design District Lounge, Kaido, Opens

Laine Doss | December 4, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

Kaido, the cocktail lounge by Bradley Kilgore and Nico de Soto, opens today with a menu that places equal emphasis on its food and drink.

The 2,200-square-foot cocktail lounge, located in the heart of Miami’s Design District, opens just in time for Art Basel with a menu of Japanese-inspired fare inside a room fashioned in the style of a Tokyo drinking den.

Kilgore, who shot to an upward culinary trajectory with his Wynwood restaurant, Alter, says that with Kaido, he's created a space "where the beverage is as important as the food". To achieve that goal, he partnered with de Soto who owns Mace in New York City's East Village and two bars - Danico and Zebra — in Paris.

Says Kilgore of Kaido. "I wanted the environment to be very relaxed and upbeat and I want people to come in a group. We never want you to have more than one or two items at the table so there's a constant flow and you can be excited every few minutes."

Floridian fugu
Floridian fugu
Juan Fernando Ayora/Courtesy Kaido

There's much to be excited about Kilgore's menu items including a dish he calls Floridian Fugu, a lionfish sashimi with yuzukosho, caviar, basil seeds, crispy tapioca, and ponzu.  The chef says that serving locally caught lionfish helps our marine environment. Kilgore says he treats the lionfish as the delicacy it deserves to be. "I first heard about the fish from local great chefs like Allen Susser and I pair it with high quality ingredients."

Kilgore will also offer an uni fondue ($36) under the menu's issho-ni ("together" in Jaoanese) menu. The chef says that the dish is nostalgic and modern. The uni fondue is served with a plentiful array of seafood, vegetables, and scallions for dipping. Adding caviar ($20) or king crab ($25) to the fondue is an option.

Cocktails at Kaido
Cocktails at Kaido
Courtesy Kaido

The cocktail menu, created by  Nico de Soto is filled with classic cocktails influenced by Asian flavors. Creations include a jasmine gimlet with sencha infused shochu and jasmine cordial and a Sakura Negroni with gin, Italian bitters, sweet vermouth and sakura. Have a cocktail at the 12-seat bar or discover Ama, a reservations-only hidden bar named after the legendary Japanese women who free dive for sea urchin and pearls.

The lounge, which opens today, is already booked solid through Art Basel, according to Kilgore. "I can't believe it. Right now, I'm taken aback by all the support we've gotten," he says.

Kaido. 151 NE 41 St., #217, Miami; 786-409-5591; kaidomiami.com; 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The Ama secret bar is open 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday by reservation only.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

