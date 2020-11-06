Movember Doughnuts, Hungry Post Dinner Club, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

Kick off this weekend with specials and discounts to celebrate Pincho Factory's tenth anniversary. Plus, the Hungry Post Dinner Club takes over Jaguar Sun, the Salty launches a Movember-inspired bourbon caramel cheesecake doughnut, and Oshen delivers salmon to your door.

The Hungry Post Dinner Club takes over Jaguar Sun. Photo by Gabe Urrutia

Socially Distanced Hungry Post Dinner Club at Jaguar Sun

This Friday (today), the Hungry Post teams up with Jaguar Sun and Acqua Panna for the first Hungry Post Dinner Club, an outdoor dining experience. The sit-down, socially distanced dining experience will take place at Jaguar Sun's Lot 6 location, and 10 percent of the proceeds will go to #FeedTheChain, the Hungry Post’s social initiative to help keep South Florida’s food system alive. Menu highlights include oysters with grapefruit/pink peppercorn mignonette, whole-roasted Duroc pork rack with pineapple chili, and Earl Grey panna cotta with Florida citrus. Friday, November 6. The prix-fixe menu is $100 per person, and tables (for two, four, or six diners) can be reserved via exploretock.com.

EXPAND Attend Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar's first aperitivo hour. Photo courtesy of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar

Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar Launches Aperitivo Hour

Starting this Friday (today), Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar will host its first Aperitivo Hour, sponsored by Aperol. Every Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., guests can snack on imported salumi and formaggi with a choice of cocktails, including negronis, bellinis, prosecco, wine, or spritzes. Drinks range in price from $8 to $16, and small plates from $8 to $18. 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar, 11715 Sherri Ln., Miami; 305-408-8386; chefadriannes.com.

EXPAND Enjoy $4 bites. Photo courtesy of Buya Izakaya and Yakitori

Buya Buns 'N' Beer at Buya Izakaya + Yakitori

Buya Izakaya + Yakitori in Wynwood has launched a discounted "Buya Buns 'N' Beer" menu Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. The $4 bar menu includes pork-belly buns, shiitake buns, short-rib buns, and fried-chicken buns, paired with various beers, including Maduro brown ale, Wynwood Laces IPA, and Sapporo Japanese lager, among others. 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Buya Izakaya + Yakitori, 250 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-0601; buyarestaurants.com.

Enter the "10 Days of Pincho" giveaway. Photo courtesy of Pincho

Pincho Celebrates 10 Years with "10 Days of Pincho"

To commemorate the occasion and thank those who've supported the brand over the past decade, customers are encouraged to share photos from Pincho on social media, which will automatically be entered to win a "Pincho Black Card," valued at $1,000. Today through November 16, ten winners will be chosen for a grand total of $10,000, split evenly among the winners. To be eligible, photos must tag @pincho and include the hashtag #10YearsofPINCHO. Available at all Pincho locations; pincho.com.

EXPAND Support Movember with a mustache doughnut. Photo courtesy of the Salty

Movember Doughnut at the Salty

The Salty has teamed up with Movember, a leading men's health charity, to donate proceeds from every bourbon caramel cheesecake doughnut sold. The treats are made with 24-hour scooped-out brioche dough, filled with bourbon-infused caramel cheesecake, encrusted in chocolate and crushed graham cracker, and topped with a chocolate mustache-shaped cookie and buttercream. Available through November 22 at the Salty, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.

EXPAND Order salmon straight to your door. Photo courtesy of Oshen Salmon

Oshen Salmon Launches in Miami

BluGlacier, one of Chile's largest salmon importers to the U.S., has launched a direct-to-consumer brand, Oshen, offering delivery of fresh and frozen Chilean salmon to customers’ front doors nationwide. Delivery options include the "Entertainer Box," with two fresh fillets weighing 2.5 pounds ($87 for Miami customers and $125 for national customers); the "One Night Stand Box," with four portions of salmon ($45 for Miami customers and $75 for national); and the "Oshen's Twelve," with a dozen frozen portions weighing six ounces each ($75 for Miami customer and $108 for national). Order via oshensalmon.com.

EXPAND The Box by Krispy Rice includes over 15 items for $30. Photo courtesy of SBE Entertainment Group

Order From Delivery-Only Krispy Rice

Krispy Rice, a delivery-only restaurant concept that launched in Los Angeles earlier this year, has arrived in South Florida. The online restaurant specializes in crispy rice — grilled and charred blocks of sushi in varieties like king salmon yuzu, truffle avocado, and wasabi hamachi. À la carte items include soy paper hand rolls, nigiri, and the brand's namesake crispy rice served two pieces per order ($5 to $9.50). A number of combination bento boxes give diners a varied selection as a neatly packaged meal ($20 to $40). Orders are customizable, including specialty-cut maki rolls that allow diners to choose their preferred size with four- or eight-piece options. Additional sides include edamame, hamachi sashimi, fried rice, seared tuna, and fried shrimp ($4 to $18). In South Florida, Krispy Rice is available for delivery in Miami-Dade and Broward County via UberEats, Grubhub, and Postmates.